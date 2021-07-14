RHONY Insider Hits Back at Ramona Singer Firing Rumors

The insider continued, explaining, “One Housewife in particular has it out for Ramona and she wants her off the show. This Housewife is leaking to news organizations that Ramona is fired in an attempt to push the network to get rid of her.”

Additionally, the source also said that it is too early for the network to even be making any casting decisions. “We do not make casting decisions this early in the year, we decide after the reunion episodes have aired,” the insider said. “The production company Shed and the network Bravo really takes into account what the fans say online and how they respond to the cast.”

Rumors Swirled That Singer Was ‘Too Expensive’ for the Network

Rumors that Singer was going to be fired originated from a source at Radar Online, who told the outlet that Singer was getting too expensive for the franchise.

“Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons,” the source alleged to Radar Online on July 11, 2021. “One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

The source also told the outlet that the original layout of the show isn’t working anymore. “Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore,” the source said. “A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

Singer Said That She Is ‘Really Proud’ of This Season

Despite her spot on “The Real Housewives of New York” potentially being put on the chopping block, Singer told Entertainment Tonight during an April 2021 interview that she is “really proud” of this season.

“I’m really proud of season 13,” Singer told the outlet. “I think that viewers will be very happy with it. It’s more intense than normal, because we’re filming the five of us all the time without a lot of interaction with other people, so we really had to relate, and it was just very different.”

Singer also added at the time, “You know, one thing about the ‘Housewives of New York’, there’s always conflict but always resolution,” she offers. “That’s the beauty of the show, conflict and resolution, conflict and resolution.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

