Ramona Singer Reveals What Makes Her ‘Very Upset’

Soon after she announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Ramona Singer opened up about her struggle with press attention.

On November 14, the longtime Bravo star appeared on the “Witches Anonymous” podcast hosted by Hilaria Baldwin and Michelle Campbell Mason. She was asked about being in the public eye and how she handles press attention and Singer replied candidly, “I can’t, it makes me very upset to tell you the truth.”

She said she has trouble handling press attention well, especially negative or untruthful comments. The 13-season RHONY star explained, “I grew up in an environment where my father wasn’t very lovely to my mother and so I learned to shut things out, that’s why when I film the show I’m very natural because I don’t even notice the cameras.”

When she first started on the show though, she shared that she didn’t even know about blogs but soon found out that they “write negative things because people love to talk about the negative.” While she is generally able to ignore them, she said when publications like Page Six report on something that isn’t true, she finds it “very hurtful, very upsetting. It’s just a very difficult thing to handle.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ramona Singer Shared That She Has Been Feeling a Lot More Relaxed Since Filming Ended for RHONY

During the same interview, Singer admitted that she was feeling a lot more “relaxed” now that she hadn’t filmed in a couple of years. “I feel I’m just a softer person,” she shared.

The RHONY veteran said that even though she’s blocked out a lot of the actual filming process, it does still have a toll emotionally and mentally. She told the podcast co-hosts that filming does “affect you and drain you” because the entire time feels like being on a high, on an adrenaline high, and it’s hard to relax.

Ramona Singer Previously Opened Up About Her Difficult Upbringing & How It Helped Her ‘Block Out’ the Cameras During RHONY Filming

It’s not the first time Singer has mentioned her difficult upbringing as she previously shared that she had a troubled childhood, including an apparently abusive father.

In her memoir “Life on the Ramona Coaster,” Singer explained that her success as a reality star is due in part to her upbringing because she said she learned to “block out” everything, such as the cameras. “Growing up, I had to block out all the noise in my family,” she said. “I shut the cameras out, just like I shut out my father’s yelling.”

She also spoke about her father during a RHONY episode when the cast was visiting Heather Thompson’s Berkshires home. Singer said it reminded her of growing up in upstate New York and explained that she felt her father brought their family to live in the country to be able to “hurt my mother and the neighbors couldn’t hear.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’