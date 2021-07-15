Ramona Singer Breaks Silence on RHONY Firing Rumors

Ramona Singer is firing back at the haters. “The Real Housewives of New York City” star is addressing rumors that she is getting axed from the Bravo show.

Earlier this week, a source told Radar Online that Singer’s, “time is up.” But Singer has different thoughts. A fan commented under her Instagram post on Wednesday, July 14, “Did you get fired? Fans wanna know?” Singer replied to the viewer plain and simple, “nope.” The Instagram account @CommentsByBravo originally captured the comment.

A source originally told Radar Online on July 12, “The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up. Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

The source continued, adding that the show has changed since the first season. “Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore,” the source said. “A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

Singer has starred on RHONY since season one in 2008.

Another Source Refuted the Rumors

Shortly after the rumors spread, the Daily Mail published a report with a source sharing, “Ramona Singer ain’t going anywhere. This story is complete rubbish.”

The insider continued, explaining, “One Housewife in particular has it out for Ramona and she wants her off the show. This Housewife is leaking to news organizations that Ramona is fired in an attempt to push the network to get rid of her.”

The source also noted that the network doesn’t make decisions this early on in the season. “We do not make casting decisions this early in the year, we decide after the reunion episodes have aired,” the insider told the Daily Mail. “The production company Shed and the network Bravo really takes into account what the fans say online and how they respond to the cast.”

The Rumors May Have Already Caused Too Much Damage

Unfortunately, the RHONY ratings have hit an all time low as of late. Due to all the RHONY drama swirling about, the ladies have been told that this season’s reunion filming is on hold until at least September, a source told Page Six on Wednesday, July 14.

Another source told Radar Online that Singer caught wind of the reports that Andy Cohen was planning on axing her from the show, and she’s now refusing to participate in the reunion, which is causing some dilemmas. “Ramona knows she will get destroyed at the reunion and refuses to subject herself to further scrutiny,” the source shared with Radar Online.

The source added that Cohen is, “freaking out” about the Singer and RHONY drama.

