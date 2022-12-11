Ramona Singer is opening up about her exit from “The Real Housewives of New York,” and how her former castmates are taking the news.

During a Dec. 7 appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” series, the star revealed more about how her former costars reacted to her decision to leave the show.

“Did you hear from anyone after you announced that you weren’t coming back?” the host asked Singer during the interview. “Did you hear from any of your former castmates?”

“No, no, they said you know, we’re gonna miss you, of course,” Singer explained. “You know, we grew up together. These women are my friends.”

Play

Video Video related to ramona singer reveals how the rhony cast reacted to her exit 2022-12-11T17:12:26-05:00

In March 2022, Andy Cohen announced in an interview with Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different in upcoming seasons: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women, and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan. However, Singer confirmed to Page Six in November 2022 that she would not be returning to the franchise.

Singer was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1 through 13.

Another Original ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Member Will Not Be Returning to the Franchise

Ramona Singer is not the only ‘wive who is not planning to return to the new “Real Housewives of New York” legacy spinoff show. While speaking with Us Weekly in November 2022, Andy Cohen revealed that he doesn’t think Bethenny Frankel will be coming back, either.

“The great thing that I’ve loved about the legacy women is through the years they actually do hang out when the cameras aren’t rolling” Cohen explained to the outlet at the time. “They are really in touch. They overlap in each other’s lives. Bethenny now lives in Connecticut and she’s just kind of living her best life in her own universe. So, I’m not sure given how she feels about the show at this point, that it even makes any sense [for her to return].”

Jill Zarin Wants RHONY ‘Legacy’ to Be ‘Successful’

Even though the official cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” legacy spinoff has yet to be announced, Jill Zarin revealed to E! News in April 2022 that she wants the new show to be “successful.”

“I think they need to tell me what they think is gonna make it more successful than it has been—what’s different, how are they gonna change it—because obviously what they’ve been doing hasn’t been working,” Zarin told the outlet at the time. “You know, you only want to be on a successful show.”

Zarin continued, “I kind of feel like I left on top. It’s hard for me to think that I could beat that experience.”

Zarin isn’t the only one who wants the show to be successful. At BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen also spoke to People about the upcoming reboot.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen explained.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Confronts Bethenny Frankel on WWHL