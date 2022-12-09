Ramona Singer Reveals How She’s Changed Since RHONY

Ramona Singer is getting real about how her life has changed since exiting “The Real Housewives of New York.”

During a Dec. 7 episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” series, Singer opened up about what’s happening in her life and how things are different for her now.

“I just find since I’ve stopped filming, I’m a calmer person, I’m a better person, I’m more relaxed, and that’s important,” Singer explained during her appearance. “You know, life, you need to be calm and relaxed. I was a little too hyper… I’m just taking a break. I started 16 years ago, ladies. It’s a long time.

Singer continued, “My life without the cameras is still extremely full. Some women I know, whether it be our show or other shows, if they don’t do the show, they feel very empty and lost. And my life is so full. I’m going nonstop and living my best life.”

In March 2022, Bravo exec Andy Cohen announced to Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different in upcoming seasons: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women, and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan. However, Singer confirmed to Page Six in November 2022 that she would not be returning to the franchise.

Singer was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1 through 13.

Ramona Singer Said That She Is ‘Happier’ Since Exiting the Show

During a November 2022 appearance on Hilaria Baldwin’s “Witches Anonymous” podcast, Singer admitted that she has been “happier” since she stopped filming “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“It’s a high, some kind of a high, and it winds you all up, you can’t relax,” Singer explained during the podcast. “And now, I’m taking this whole hiatus, I’m trying to do different things…I’m just so much happier. I don’t have to prove anything now.”

Andy Cohen Has Addressed Ramona’s Departure From ‘the Real Housewives of New York’

According to Deadline, Andy Cohen has spoken about Singer’s departure from “The Real Housewives of New York” on his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM.

“We didn’t talk about Ramona who announced she is not coming back to RHONY: Legacy,” Cohen said during a November 2022 episode of his radio show, according to the outlet. “I think people saw that coming. It’s interesting, one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona,’ You go on Twitter, ‘No Ramona!’ The second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘No, Ramona’s a legend!’”

Cohee continued, “Anyway, Ramona gave us an incredible, incredible, incredible years of television, I had a great conversation with her about this a few weeks ago and she was… I think she’s very bullish on what she has going on in her life right now. I will say — let me say that. I’m going to leave it there.”

The season 14 premiere date for “The Real Housewives of New York” has not yet been announced.

