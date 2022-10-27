Ramona Singer Blasts ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Following New Cast Announcement

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer isn’t hopeful that “RHONY: Legacy” will be a good show.

Ramona Singer Isn’t a Fan of ‘Loser’ RHONY: Legacy Idea: ‘How Could It Be Really Good?’

While appearing on the “Reality with the King” podcast, hosted by Carlos King, Singer’s famous “Singer stinger” came out about the proposed “RHONY: Legacy” spin-off show.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” Singer said on the podcast. “But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.”

She went on to say, “So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?”

Singer was the lone cast member to remain from season 1 through 13 seasons before the show was completely re-cast in 2022. Her final episode aired in September 2021 and she says she’s gotten used to not being on TV.

“I don’t know if I want to do it again … for a lot of reasons. I’m much calmer now that I haven’t done the show,” Singer said on the podcast. “I know this is an oxymoron, but I really don’t like being recognized.”

She says getting recognized put a kink in her social life.

“All of a sudden, people aren’t bugging me, like, ‘Are you Ramona? I know you’re on a date, but can I have a photo?’ I don’t like all the attention. And guess what? The men I date don’t like all the attention. Even my girlfriends don’t,” she said on the podcast. “They’ll say, ‘Oh my gosh, Ramona, I used to go out with you and 20 people would come up to you. And now it’s only one.’ So I don’t like all the attention.”

Bravo Announced an Entirely New Cast for RHONY Season 14

Ahead of any official word about the casting of “RHONY: Legacy”, Bravo announced a completely new cast for the return of “Real Housewives of New York” season 14.

The new cast is: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons.

While speaking with Page Six at BravoCon, Andy Cohen said the RHONY reboot will “taking priority over the ‘Legacy’ project.”

“I hope that [fans are] happy with both. That’s all I can say. The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic ‘RHONY’ women about ‘Legacy’ yet,” Cohen told the outlet. “We really were waiting to get the ‘RHONY’ reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

Cohen spoke at BravoCon about the two shows.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” he said at BravoCon, according to People. “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

