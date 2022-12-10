Ramona Singer Reacts to New RHONY Cast

Ramona Singer is mentioning it all.

During a Dec. 7 appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” series, Singer was asked what she thinks about the new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York,” and she didn’t hold back.

In March 2022, Bravo exec Andy Cohen announced to Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different in upcoming seasons: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women, and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan. However, Singer confirmed to Page Six in November 2022 that she would not be returning to the franchise. Now, she is sharing her thoughts about it all with Access Hollywood.

“You know, they want to do a whole different generational thing, and I understand that,” Singer told the outlet. “I mean, I think the one thing that upsets me is that I spent 16 years building something to have it kind of like knocked down and start completely fresh, that does make me upset because I put my heart and soul into it, so did Luann [de Lesseps], so did Bethenny [Frankel], we really built something.”

Singer continued, “I think some of the fans are disappointed, too, but you know what? Change is good at times and time will tell.”

Ramona Singer Said That the New RHONY Ladies Can Use Her as a ‘Consultant’

While speaking to Page Six in November 2022, Singer explained why she didn’t think that the new “Real Housewives of New York” cast should watch old episodes of the show for help. She also said that she doesn’t want to give them advice.

“That would be the worst thing in the world to do,” Singer told Page Six at the time. People will know that you are faking it. On reality TV if you are watching our moves just be yourself. So I am not giving them advice. I don’t even know them.”

Singer continued, “If they want they can hire me as a consultant. Hire me as a consultant and then I will show you exactly what to do so you can be an icon like me.”

Ramona Singer Said That She Has Changed Since Exiting ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Even though fans may miss her on “The Real Housewives of New York,” Singer admitted during a Nov. 13 appearance on Hilaria Baldwin’s “Witches Anonymous” podcast that she was much happier without it.

“I’ll tell you, not being on the show for a couple of years has really relaxed me,” Singer said during the podcast appearance. “I feel I’m just a softer person. You don’t realize, even though I decided to block things out, you don’t realize when you’re filming a show as intensely as this on Bravo, how much it does emotionally and mentally, it affects you and drains you.”

Singer continued, “It’s a high, some kind of a high, and it winds you all up, you can’t relax. And now, I’m taking this whole hiatus, I’m trying to do different things…I’m just so much happier. I don’t have to prove anything now.”

Singer was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1 through 13.

