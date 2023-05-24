Ramona Singer Shades Teresa Giudice on Social Media

Ramona Singer appeared to cast shade on her fellow Bravo OG Teresa Giudice when she liked an Instagram post that accused the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star of being a “monster.”

The Instagram post in question was a recap of an interview done by Giudice’s former friend and co-star, Caroline Manzo, who told Page Six that Giudice let fame get to her head. “Caroline, Lauren Manzo: Teresa Giudice is a ‘monster,’ let fame go to her head,” the post stated.

The caption of the post expanded on Manzo’s comments to the publication, and the Instagram post was liked by none other than Ramona Singer, Giudice’s co-star on season 1 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Singer’s move came just a few weeks after she joined Giudice on the RHONJ star’s podcast “Namaste B$tches” to promote the launch of her own podcast with her daughter, “Turtle Time With Ramona and Avery Singer.”

Caroline Manzo Said That She Missed the Teresa Giudice From RHONJ Season 1

The claim that RHONJ fame changed Giudice was first made by Carolina Manzo at Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” live podcast event as Manzo and her daughter, Lauren Manzo, ripped Giudice.

“I miss the days of Season 1 Teresa,” Manzo said at the time of her former friend. “I do … that’s what makes me so sad because we had belly laughs. We were there for each other. We were on this journey.” She then said, “Fame is a very very dangerous thing, and if you are not completely grounded in who you are, you believe the bulls***. The fame got to her head, and I will stand here to this day — to this moment — in the fact that I have always defended her.”

Manzo’s daughter then chimed in calling Giudice a “monster” who’d “step on anybody to get ahead,” which her mother didn’t deny.

Ramona Singer Appeared on Teresa Giudice’s Podcast Recently & the 2 Women Got Along Well

Singer’s apparent approval of Manzo’s shady comments might be a bit surprising after she just joined Giudice on her podcast and the two women got along very well. However, the two have had a bit of a rollercoaster friendship in the last year after Singer accidentally leaked Giudice’s wedding details on social media.

Singer posted the invitation she received to Giudice’s August 2022 nuptials on social media and gushed over it, accidentally revealing the date and venue for the event. In Andy Cohen’s recently released book “Daddy Diaries,” he wrote that Giudice told him in a private text conversation that Singer was “low class” over the blunder.

Singer later joked on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” “Well, they’re definitely gonna need more security, that’s for sure,” though she admitted that she was “so embarrassed” by her mistake. She ended up not going to Giudice’s wedding after all and rumors swirled that the women were no longer on good terms, though Giudice confirmed that Singer was not disinvited.

“I don’t even want to talk about her because it’s such a joke for her to do that, it’s kind of embarrassing because, like, who does something like that?” Giudice told Us Weekly about Singer’s infamous wedding leak. “She was never disinvited. I would never do that. I would never give her that much attention, but she decided not to come and it’s all good.”

