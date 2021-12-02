Ramona Singer Ripped After Posting Tribute to Virgil Abloh

Ramona Singer is being slammed on Instagram after she posted a tribute to Virgil Abloh, a fashion designer and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, who died of cancer on November 28, 2021, according to The New York Times.

On November 30, 2021, Ramona attended a Louis Vuitton event in Miami, Florida, that honored Abloh. She took to Instagram to share a photo of a statue of him that was erected for the event.

“It was a very touching and meaningful event @louisvuitton last night, honoring a man who was extremely talented and well respected in the fashion community [and] the world. I am so grateful I was able to attend to experience this,” Ramona captioned the pic. Within minutes, fans slammed her for posting about Abloh — especially after first sharing a photo of herself at the event.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ramona Has Been Accused of Being Racist

It’s no secret that Ramona has been accused of being racist. In fact, a source told Page Six that the “Real Housewives of New York” star made a racist comment about Eboni K. Williams behind-the-scenes last season.

“This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show,” Ramona allegedly said. Bravo launched an investigation and Ramona’s name was cleared, however, someone came forward and shared what she allegedly said. The reality star issued a statement denying the claim. “I never said that. It’s a terrible lie. It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me,” she said.

In November 2021, former “RHONY” star Heather Thomson told Page Six that she actually heard Ramona say those very words. “I was there and I heard Ramona say that and I freaked out,” Thomson said.

“Bravo said there was an investigation. To my knowledge, they’ve never offered or required unconscious bias or sensitivity training to the cast or producers on the show ever. I was never asked. Do they know and care about the effects [the show] has? It’s nonsense. They are not interested in people, they are interested in money,” Thomson added. When the outlet asked her if she thought that Ramona had “an issue with people of diversity,” Thomason bluntly responded, “What do you think?”

Fans Took to the Comments Section of Ramona’s Post to Slam Her for Her Instagram Share

The comments on Ramona’s post came fast and furious, and most people didn’t hold back. Several completely ripped Ramona for posting about Virgil because he was a Black man, and many feel that she is racist, but many also pointed out that her first post from the event was a picture of herself.

‘Spring Summer 2022 Men’s spin off show. Honoring the memory of the incredible @virgilabloh tonight,” Ramona captioned a picture of herself at the event. Fans took to the comments section on that post to slam her for making it about herself.

“Tone deaf is an understatement on this one,” one comment read.

Fans really unleashed when Ramona shared another photo, this time making an apparent attempt to honor Abloh after sharing a post of herself at the event.

“I bet you never heard of Virgil before yesterday,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Says the Trump supporter, Ramona,” added another.

“Girl you did not write this caption,” a third person commented, getting a response from Ramona. “Actually I did,” the reality star wrote.

“Maybe sit this one out,” another Instagram user suggested.

“You actually care about Black people?” another comment read.

Some of the comments were even more on the nose.

“There is zero chance you were invited rac#st trash. You’re embarrassing yourself again,” someone wrote.

“I’m sorry for you loss Romona I know how much ‘the blacks’ mean to you,” read another comment.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Ramona Singer’s ‘Iconic’ Turkey Photo