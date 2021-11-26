Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Ramona Singer’s ‘Iconic’ Turkey Photo

Ramona Singer posed with a Thanksgiving turkey and fans cannot stop talking about the pic. The “Real Housewives of New York” star decided to try something a bit different for her 2021 holiday snap, squatting down so that her head looked it it was part of the turkey…

“Happy Thanksgiving to all,” Ramona captioned the photo, adding a hashtag with the words “gobble gobble.” The reality star spent the day in Boca Raton, Florida, at a “Singer household,” along with her daughter, Avery, her ex-husband, Mario, and some other Singer relatives.

In her Instagram Stories, Ramona revealed that Mario made the turkey — though it was Ramona’s recipe — and she couldn’t help taking a pic of the bird before it was carved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Flipped Out Over Ramona’s Turkey Pic

Ramona may have started a new Thanksgiving trend with her turkey photo. She squatted down to counter-height so that it looked like her head was coming out of the turkey (even though the turkey’s head would be on the opposite side). A fully made-up Ramona smiled as she looked at whomever snapped the photo, which became an instant Instagram hit.

“I know you’ve been hitting the Pinot girl,” one Instagram user commented.

“Oh my god iconic,” added another. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were a few additional comments in which fans called Ramona “iconic.”

“New screensaver,” wrote a third.

“Ramona you are the funniest woman [I’ve] ever come across,” another fan added.

Ramona’s BFF Sonja Morgan also commented on the snap. “Haha,” she wrote, adding the hand clapping emoji.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING! @ramonasinger You always make me laugh,” another comment read.

The post has received more than 28,000 “likes” at the time of this writing.

Ramona & Mario Have Celebrated Thanksgiving Together Since Avery Was in High School

Ramona celebrated the holiday alongside her ex-husband, but that’s actually not a new thing. In fact, Ramona and Mario have been able to put aside their differences over the years in an effort to give their daughter, Avery, the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with both of her parents — together. In 2020, they spent Christmas together for the first time in seven years.

In her Instagram Stories, Avery shared that her parents had celebrated Thanksgiving together since she was in high school. “Extra grateful to be celebrating with both of my parents,” Avery captioned a photo of the three of them together.

In a subsequent post, Avery shared that she and Mario managed most of the preparation for the Singer family Thanksgiving because Ramona had her arm in a cast.

“Dad, I think we did a really good job for mom not having an arm,” Avery said as she took a video of the food that they made. Ramona was sure to add that it was her recipe that was used — and that she had “sous chefs” this year. She held up her arms and one was in a blue cast. According to the Daily Mail, Ramona actually fractured her wrist.

READ NEXT: Ramona Singer & Sonja Morgan Are the Only NY ‘Housewives’ Back for Season 14 (Report)