Ramona Singer Roasted Herself in Valentine’s Day Instagram

Ramona Singer caught the attention of fans after she roasted herself in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

Many Bravolebrities shared Valentine’s related posts, like Kyle Richards gushing about her husband Mauricio Umansky or Teresa Giudice’s post for her fiance Luis Ruelas but Singer, who is single, stole the hearts of fans with her self-deprecating post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Call Ramona Singer a ‘National Treasure’ After Valentine’s Day Post Delights Fans

The post is a GIF from an iconic moment in “Real Housewives of New York” history when Singer gave a self-involved speech spouting the words “I love myself.” That paired with her caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day!! I love you all! Xoxo,” with a laughing emoji delighted fans who praised Singer in the comments.

“Ramona you are a national treasure and I love you,” a fan wrote on Instagram.

“Hahahaa classic,” someone wrote. “Lmao. You’re the best Ramona,” someone else wrote.

“when ramona singer is the only person u can relate with today,” another person wrote.

“Loving yourself is very important,” another fan wrote. “Ramona you crack me up!!” someone commented.

“I both cringe and laugh when you the unapologetic Ramona. You are who you are and you keep it real,” someone said.

Of course, there were a few comments from fans who didn’t seem to get the joke and took the opportunity to blast Singer.

“We know Ramona, we know,” a fan commented.

“Cause no man ever will,” someone wrote.

“This must have been embarrassing after you watched it,” someone else commented.

“Oh my goodness,” someone wrote. “what are you doing to that mic?? Lol. Not a good look on you.”

“Ramona U Need JESUS!! PERIOD,” another fan wrote.

In 2020 Ramona Singer Broke Down on RHONY Admitting She Feels ‘an Emptiness’ & Feels ‘Alone’

On the 2020 season premiere of “Real Housewives of New York” Singer broke down during a dinner with friends revealing she avoids New York City due to loneliness.

“It’s kinda weird. I’d only been there – in two months – for only like seven nights,” she said on the show. “I’m realizing that one of the reasons I’ve been running, doing and going as an escapism. I’m masking something. Because in my mind, I think I’m this youngster and I’m not.”

She continued on revealing she’d left for the Hamptons for more than just vacation.

“I am 60 years old and you have to have a direction,” she said on the show. “And I feel an emptiness in me, I can’t explain it. I used to wake up and be happy and I wake up in this apartment, I start crying. I really feel alone.”