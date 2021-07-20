‘Real Housewives of New York’ OG’s Nervous About Being Fired: Report

Sonja Morgan might want to go light her abundance candles for this one.

According to a new report from HollywoodLife, Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps are all getting nervous about potentially being axed from “The Real Housewives of New York.” This news comes after rumors that Singer was set to be fired after this season wraps.

“Ramona has turned her phone off a lot this week,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife on July 15, 2021. “Friends have been calling her and oftentimes, it goes straight to voicemail. Sonja and Luann are nervous about being let go, too. All of the ladies are nervous they’re going to be axed from the show. They see what the fans are saying, and it’s bothersome.”

The source also told HollywoodLife, “Another season is never promised to anyone, but all of this is new territory for them, and Ramona isn’t going to go quietly. Bravo is her main source of income.”

Both Lesseps and Singer have been starring on “The Real Housewives of New York” since season one. Morgan entered the franchise during season three.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Filming For Season 14 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Has Been Put on Hold

Typically, filming for “The Real Housewives of New York” kicks off around Labor Day, but this year, it’s been put on hold, and cast members are being told that they won’t start up again until 2022, according to The Daily Mail. Filming for the reunion has also been pushed back.

“All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at the ‘Real Housewives of New York,'” a source told the outlet. “While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing.”

The source continued, “The cast is completely divided and the women are not getting along with each other. Filming ended with all of the women as friends, but as soon as the show started airing, Eboni K. Williams went to war against her cast mates – particularly Ramona and Luann and the audience is switching off week after week.”

Bethenny Frankel Allegedly Wants to Save the Show

According to a new report from Radar Online, former star Bethenny Frankel allegedly wants to come back as a producer to save the show. “Bethenny doesn’t want to return to the show as a cast member, she wants to return as a producer,” multiple sources told the outlet.