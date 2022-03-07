Lynne Curtin’s Daughter Raquel Looks So Different Today

In “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 4, viewers were introduced not only to Lynne Curtin but also her two teenage daughters Raquel and Alexa. During her two seasons on the show, Curtin faced criticisms from her co-stars over her parenting due to her daughters’ propensity for drinking while underage and staying out late.

After Curtin left RHOC, her older daughter stepped away from the public eye a little bit and fans have been shocked to see Raquel in recent modeling shots on Curtin’s Instagram page. It appears as though Raquel has been modeling for her mother’s jewelry collection but she’s also gone through other big changes in her life.

Raquel now works in the adult film industry and as an exclusive model on Only Fans and other platforms under the name “Suttin.” Raquel Curtin, 31, is also a mother to a 6-year-old son. Here is a recent picture of the former RHOC teen:

Raquel Curtin Has a Large Presence on Social Media on Her Exclusive Platforms & on Her Mother’s Instagram

Raquel Curtin’s mother has posted several pictures of her oldest daughter, most recently as a model for the Lynne Curtin jewelry line:

The former “RHOC” star also shared a few pictures of some nights out with Raquel, like the one below from 2018. Overall there aren’t many pictures of the pair together on her Instagram, however:

Since appearing on RHOC, Raquel Curtin, who was gifted a nose job by her mother for her 19th birthday, has been working for several racy platforms, including as an alternative pin-up model for “Suicide Girls” where she is known as Suttin Suicide. She describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “Penthouse Pet.”

The majority of Raquel’s photos on Instagram and Twitter are NSFW but here are a few showing how much she’s changed since her RHOC days:

In this picture, fans can see Raquel’s heavily tattooed arms and long luscious locks:

Lynne Curtin Became a Grandmother When Raquel Gave Birth to a Baby Boy

Curtin opened up about being a grandma in a 2021 interview with Bravo Insider after Raquel gave birth to her son Carter. Curtin told the publication, “We don’t say that word [grandmother]. I’m gia… I can’t believe it. I’m like, how did I get this old and I haven’t even grown up yet? I’m still waiting to grow up.”

Despite having not warmed up to the term “grandmother,” Curtin said she loves her grandson Carter. “I love it,” she spilled about her growing family. “He’s the sweetest little boy.” Some photos of Raquel during her pregnancy and with her baby boy are also available courtesy of Reality Wives.

As for Lynne Curtin’s other daughter Alexa, the former RHOC teen has had a rocky road since her time on the hit Bravo show and has had some run-ins with the law, including an arrest in January 2021 where she was sentenced to 68 days in jail.

