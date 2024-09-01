RHONJ Star Admits She’s Not Sure She Can ‘Handle’ Another Season on Show

Danielle Cabral is unsure if she will return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”—even if she is asked.

The Bravo reality show is on “pause” after a tumultuous 14th season that ended with multiple cast member feuds. There has been rampant talk of a recasting or full reboot for season 15.

In an August 2024 interview on the “Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Cabral was asked if she would want to do another season of the Bravo reality show after joining the cast in 2023. She admitted she had doubts about a return for season 15.

“That’s a very loaded question,” Cabral said. “I don’t know if I could handle another season with what I went through this year with certain people. But if we can get back to the Jersey that I love, I could do that all day.”

Cabral told Bristowe she could deal with “catty” behavior from her co-stars, but not the dark moments. “Catty I could do all day,” the Boujie Kidz founder shared. “Evil and twisted, and trying to ruin my name and my brand and my children’s future? I don’t sign up for that, man…That’s way dark.”

Some of the dark moments were with Cabral’s co-star Jennifer Aydin . During Cabral’s inaugural season on the Bravo hit, the two got into two physical altercations. The first blowout was over a charity event in which Aydin accused Cabral of paying for perks out of the proceeds. The second altercation took place during a season 14 finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey, as Aydin made fun of Cabral’s husband.

Danielle Cabral Said She Wants to Have ‘Fun’ on RHONJ

The interview with Bristowe isn’t the first time Cabral referenced the old days of Jersey. In an Instagram post shared on the night the cast’s watch party aired on Bravo, she said she hoped to see the cast dynamic on the franchise return to what it used to be. I’m looking forward to it getting back to the golden Jersey days! 🫶🫶🫶,” she wrote. “I enjoyed the early days… That was Jersey!” she added in the comment section.

When RHONJ debuted in 2009, the cast members went through ups and downs, but 15 years later the cast dynamic is divided and toxic.

Cabral told Bristowe that her idea of what the 15th season should look would include partying and just plain “fun.” “Fun, over-the-top parties,” she said. “Getting drunk, being silly with these girls, doing funny [expletive], riding horses. And then talk about crazy stupid things, you know.”

Danielle Cabral Knew She Didn’t Fit the Typical Mold of a Real Housewife

Cabral previously joked that she is not a great “Housewife.” Speaking with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in July, she admitted, “I’ve said this to production many times, I’m like a terrible Housewife. I could care less about like trying to come and kill these people. Just put the camera up and film my life and film my friendships.”

She told Bristowe that when a casting agent called her about RHONJ, she was thrown through a loop. “I was like there’s no way in hell that I’m a Housewife,” she recalled. “I just didn’t fit that stereotype type of you know super wealthy, the rich husband, I just didn’t fit that bill.”

After meeting with executives at her home, she felt “deflated” because she was sure she blew her meeting. “But I got the call that they wanted to move forward with me,” Cabral said. She added that a while later, she was given the news that she would be a main “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member and not just a “friend of.”