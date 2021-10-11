WATCH: ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Trailer Released

The “Real Housewives” are ready to take you on the ultimate vacation.

The first official trailer for the Peacock reality spinoff, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” has been released.

The vacation series will include stars from multiple cities of the Bravo reality franchise, including “The Real Housewives of New York City’s” Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps and, “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” sister-in-laws Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran Kyle Richards.

The trailer kicks off with flashback moments from past episodes of the “Real Housewives” franchise, including Guidice’s famous table-flipping moment and Richards’ kitchen kick-out from Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd as he screamed, “Goodbye Kyle!”

It then flashes forward to the present day, with the various cast members on a Turks and Caicos beach as they meet up for the ultimate all-girl vacation.

Amid the pajama parties, drinking, and dancing, there’s a cameo by Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. At one point. the “RHOBH” star is seen telling her husband of a “RHONY” star, “They call her Ramona coaster because she’s all over the place.”

There’s also plenty of cat-fighting, with Guidice accusing one of her co-stars of not being a “girls’ girl.”

Singer and Moore also have it out in another scene.

“I thought my friends in Beverly Hills were dramatic,” Richards says.

A Cast Photo Was Previously Released

The new trailer is the first full look at the mash-up series. A cast photo was recently released featuring the group posing in glam gowns.

Guidice previously told “Watch What Happens Live” that “Real Housewives” fans will be “surprised” by who gets along and who doesn’t, according to Bravo.

de Lesseps also dropped a teaser, telling the late-night show that it was “an amazing trip.” The “RHONY” star added that she was “really” surprised, she got along “really well” with some of the ladies she didn’t know.

“I didn’t know Kenya really well, and so that was cool,” she said. “And Kyle and I laughed a lot, really had a great time with her. I had a great trip. I can’t say the same for Ramona. I had a great time.”

“The Real housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip premieres on November 18 on Peacock TV.

