‘Real Housewives All-Stars’ Begins Filming: PHOTOS

The Real Housewives have started filming the first-ever All-Stars season. Cast members from the Bravo franchise met up in Atlanta over the weekend before heading to Turks and Caicos to begin filming.

The highly-anticipated spinoff will film for one week and will air four to six episodes on Peacock. It will include cast members from the Real Housewives of New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Beverly Hills branches of the franchise.

The Cast Was Cut Down Due to COVID-19

Bravo really said Kyle you’re gonna be representing #RHOBH alone on this “All-Stars” / Girls trip thing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XaIqUGIY5Y — Housewivesfan™© (@housewivesfan4) April 24, 2021

The lineup for the Real Housewives All-Stars will include Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga (RHONJ), Luann de Lesseps (RHONY), Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore (RHOA), and Kyle Richards (RHOBH). An eighth cast member will arrive on the scene halfway through filming as part of a “twist,” an insider told The Sun.

The Sun insider teased that RNONY alum Jill Zarin is a “top pick” for the secret bonus cast member, although her participation in the series has not been confirmed by Bravo. The source also noted that the cast had to be cut down from what was originally planned.

“The cast size had to be cut down to seven, as the largest-sized house the show could book is seven bedrooms due to Covid protocols,” the source told the outlet. “This is not the ideal cast that Bravo wanted but due to scheduling conflicts with current seasons filming and Covid, everyone is just excited they are going through with this.“

There had been rumors that Real Housewives alum Sonja Morgan (RHONY) and Lisa Rinna (RHOBH) were part of the All-Stars cast after they were recently spotted at the same hotel in Antigua, per Reality Blurb.

The Real Housewives Cast Shared Photos As they Headed Off in Private Jets

Several cast members from the All-Stars project shared photos to social media as they were picked up by Bravo in private jets. Melissa Gorga shared a pic of herself boarding a plane, while Luann was already on board her jet when she posed for a shot.

On her Instagram story, Kyle Richards admitted it was “strange” to be on a plane all alone as she was swooped out of Beverly Hills without any of her costars. She also teased that she was ready for an “adventure” as she sipped on a cocktail while flying solo.

Teresa Giudice also posted to her story as she posed on the runway of an airport while wearing stylish jeans.

According to Radar Online, once the cast members all arrived In Atlanta, they were all slated to fly together on a private jet to the tropical island where they will film together for one week.

Reporter Anthony Dominic, who has been closely following the progress of the new Housewives show, teased that there was already drama in the works before the ladies even landed in Turks and Caicos.

“Y’all aren’t even ready for what’s going to happen when the ladies get to Turks and have to pick rooms. I’ve already been told about some shady stuff in play,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dominic also noted that while Bravo had originally had a different cast in mind, if all goes well fans could see future mashup Real Housewives seasons.

