Big ‘Real Housewives’ Moments Inspire Candle Line: PHOTOS

Fans of “The Real Housewives” can pick up a new candle line inspired by memorable moments from the Bravo franchise.

Literie recently teamed up with Bravo to launch a “Real Housewives” themed candle line, just in time for the holidays.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Can Smell Memorable Real Housewives Moments

In a post Literie Instagram account, the Real Housewives candle launch was revealed. Included in the line is a cedar and suede scent called “Flipping Tables,” as well as “Go To Sleep!” (a fresh lavender scent), “Money Can’t Buy You Class” (paper and linen), “September, Spring, Summer” (grass and juniper), and “Nine Lemons in a Bowl” (citrus and ivy).

Diehard Housewives fans can probably figure out the moments that inspired the scents. The “Flipping Tables” candle is in reference to Teresa Giudice’s iconic restaurant table flip that took place on the first season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” while “Money Can’t Buy You Class” is the name of the debut single from “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Luann de Lesseps.

And while “Nine Lemons in a Bowl” is an obvious nod to “Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Shannon Beador’s famous season 10 tagline, “When life gives you lemons, put nine in a bowl,” there are also several other lemon-loving Housewives, including “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Yolanda Hadid and current star Dorit Kemsley.

According to Page Six, a Literie holiday candle launch will include the scents “Sprinkle Cookies” and “Snow in Pasadena,” which reference Giudice’s beef with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga over store-made holiday cookies and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Erika Jayne’s claim that her son’s car flipped when he was driving on snowy roads in Pasadena, California.

The Real Housewives candles are $45 each and can be ordered on the Literie Candle website.

Other Real Housewives Stars Have Their Own Candle Lines

The new candle line is not the first such launch related to The Real Housewives. In 2020, “Real Housewives of New York City” OG Hill Zarin teamed up with her daughter Ally for the Jill & Ally fashion and lifestyle brand, which also included candles. At BravoCon 2022, Zarin told Access Online that one of her favorite product from the line is the candles. “My crystal manifestation candles. Hands down,” she said.

According to BravoTV.com, in 2021 “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger revealed that her fragrance business, La’Dame, would be expanding to “candles and aromatherapy for the home.” The outlet noted that her co-star Wendy Osefo was also considering launching a candle line.

“There’s a little difference in what Wendy and I are doing,” Huger said at the time. “The La’Dame candle is a three-wick candle, and hers is a one-wick candle. So mine can cover the area of a larger space, if you will.”

In 2021, Distractify reported that “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton was set to launch a candle line called “Amilleon London.” At the time, some of the candle names were said to be called “Don’t f*** with me,” and “Karma is a b****.” But as of this writing, the candles don’t appear to be available on the Amilleon London website.

