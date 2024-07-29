Four ‘Real Housewives’ Veterans to Star in Surprise Spinoff Show: Report

Several stars from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives” franchise reportedly have a spinoff deal in the works.

In July 2024, People magazine reported that a dating show spinoff is coming to the network’s sister streaming site, Peacock, and it will star four single Housewives stars from three cities.

The working title for the project is “Love Hotel,” a source told the outlet. It will reportedly film in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in September 2024 and will star Luann de Lesseps, 59, (“The Real Housewives of New York City”), Shannon Storms Beador, 60, (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”), and Gizelle Bryant, 53, and Ashley Darby, 36, (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”).

Peacock has not yet officially confirmed casting for “Love Hotel.” The streaming site is coming off of another hit season of the dating series “Love Island USA,” which was hosted by “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

Fans Reacted to the ‘Real Housewives’ Dating Show News

Over the years, fans watched de Lesseps and Beador get divorced. Bryant is also divorced from her ex, Jamal Bryant. Darby is currently separated from her ex-husband, Michael.

With all four “Housewives” technically single, fans had a lot to say about the potential new dating series. Some joked about the working title, which seems to give a nod to the “Love Island” speed dating format.

“Wait. I can’t handle watching LuAnn and Gizelle ‘flirt’ for another second 😫 can we just call it Scary Island and then immediately cancel it?” one commenter asked.

“This show should be called ‘Unhinged,’” another cracked.

“Becoming a Real HouseWIFE,” another Bravo fan noted.

Others think the single ladies will need all the help they can get. One even called for them to add “The Millionaire Matchmaker” to the cast.

“Bring in @pattistanger IMMEDIATELY,” one commenter wrote.

“Well now, this sounds like the epic mess that we deserve!” another fan added of the upcoming dating show.

Luann de Lesseps Previously Said Bravo Owed Her a Dating Show

It’s no surprise that de Lesseps was tapped for the upcoming show. In November 2023, she appeared on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast and suggested that Bravo should help her find love after her long history on the network.

“I think they definitely, could, you know, Bravo could really find me a man,” the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer told Yontef. “I mean, come on, I put in some years with them. It’s the least they can do. I would like to have a dating show. It makes sense to me. I’m single, you know, that would be awesome. I can’t think of anything better than having producers cast men for me.”

She reiterated to Yontef that a dating show created for her “makes sense.” “I’m single, you know, that would be awesome,” she said. “I can’t think of anything better than having producers cast men for me.”

Darby has also talked about dating. She briefly dated “Summer House” alum Luke Gulbranson amid her separation from her husband. During the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion in April, Darby said she had a male “friend” in her life, but he wasn’t interested in marriage, according to BravoTV.com. She vowed that she “will be married” again someday and clapped back at speculation that her separation from her husband isn’t real.

