New Real Housewives Stars Comment on Controversial Housewife

There will be new Housewives joining the Bravo universe soon and two of them have shared in no uncertain terms one controversial star of the franchise that they both love.

Chanel Ayan and Caroline “DXB” Brooks, who will appear on “The Real Housewives of Dubai” in a couple of months, recently said on Instagram Live that they love “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah. On the Live, one fan asked the two women their thoughts on Shah and Ayan immediately responded, “Oh I love Jen Shah, love love love,” as Brooks agreed, “We love Jen Shah.”

Ayan added that Shah was the “first person that congratulated me, talked to me, she’s amazing and a very supportive girl.” Brooks said she’s a “girls’ girl” and Ayan agreed. The clip was saved and shared on Reddit.

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Jen Shah Is Facing a Trial for Federal Charges This Summer

Shah, who has been on both seasons of RHOSLC since its premiere, was arrested in March 2021. After her arrest, authorities announced that the reality star was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and her trial, which was originally set for March 2022, was recently delayed until July 2022. According to Page Six, Shah could face up to 50 years in prison if she’s convicted.

Several Housewives & Andy Cohen Have Addressed Shah’s Arrest in the Past

The new Housewives aren’t the first ones to share their thoughts on Shah as several stars of the various franchises spoke about her arrest after it happened. Bravo writer Evan Ross Katz shared a direct message received from RHOSLC’s Heather Gay with her reaction to Shah’s arrest. According to Us Weekly, the message said, “I AM SHOOKETH.”

Tamra Judge said on “RealiTea with Derek Z,” “I don’t know a lot about the case … I’d like to say she’s innocent until proven guilty.” She continued, “If you’re doing illegal stuff, you’re an idiot. If you’re doing illegal stuff and go on a reality show, you’re a special type of idiot… Why go on reality TV if you’re doing criminal acts? You’re just asking for it.“

According to Us Weekly, Andy Cohen briefly addressed Shah’s arrest in April 2021, saying, “Oy vey. I’m waiting to see how it plays out. I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

Heather Dubrow also spoke about the news and made comments similar to Judge’s on her podcast, the publication reported, saying that if someone is hiding something, “It always comes out.” Dubrow added:

I know they were investigating [Shah’s situation for a while], but I have to assume if you’re investigating something… and all of a sudden you see this woman on ads and television and the whole thing, wouldn’t it piss you off so much that you’d go full throttle?

