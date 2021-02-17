Real Housewives Franchise Officially Getting Rebooted

Grab your sunglasses and sunscreen, because the Real Housewives franchise is returning to the Sunshine State. The Real Housewives of Miami has officially been rebooted and is currently in development, Peacock announced Wednesday, February 17, during the Television Critics Association Press Tour.

The reboot will not appear on Bravo, but rather NCBUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. Andy Cohen will still have some say in the franchise, as he is an executive producer, alongside Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green at Purveyors of Pop.

RHOM initially ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, and included cast members Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Cristy Rice, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra. The series was on air from 2011 to 2013, but Bravo cancelled the series, becoming the second franchise to end after Real Housewives of D.C.

Reboot Rumors Circulated Earlier This Year

In January, reports surfaced that Bravo was, “revisiting” the Real Housewives of Miami, and the show was in, “preliminary conversations for a potential return,” a source told Page Six.

The information seemed to get more legitimate earlier this month. “They have started interviewing a bunch of different women,” a source told Us Weekly in early February. “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

The source added that a few of the potential cast members have already been interviewed, “several times” and the network is getting “very close to narrowing down a cast.”

A source told Page Six in January that the franchise could include some former cast members, as well as singer Paula Rubio and Phil Collins’ ex wife Orianne Cevey. Cevey has been dealing with various legal proceedings with Colins since their divorce in 2008.

Andy Cohen Has Teased Rebooting the Series

Mr. Bravo himself has hinted in the past that he has considered bringing back the series. “I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” he said on the Everything Iconic podcast in November 2020. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

Cohen also addressed why he thought the series didn’t do as well as other Real Housewives series. Cohen suggested that cast member Elsa Patton’s health situation affected the series, and she died in May 2019.

“I think Miami as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in season 3,” Cohen explained. “She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up.”

