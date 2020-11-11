RHOSLC Mormon Cast Members: Their Beliefs & Rules

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on November 11, and this franchise will introduce viewers to the world that the women live in, including some of whom practice Mormonism.

During the extended sneak peek trailer posted by Bravo, the women describe the rules and beliefs that come with being a Mormon. In the trailer, Housewife Lisa Barlow explains, “A quick lesson on how to be a good Mormon, don’t drink, don’t swear, treat your body like a temple.” Whitney Rose also explains during the trailer, “To be Mormon, we are taught honesty and integrity.”

Here's What's to Come on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | BravoFueled by multi-million-dollar business and brands, a hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah. Watch the series premiere November 11th, 10/9c! ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.app.link/GIsrhmzSk0 ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ABOUT RHOSLC: The Mormon church is undeniably engrained in… 2020-09-30T21:15:00Z

In the first trailer released by Bravo, the women go a little bit further into some of the rules that they follow. “A good Mormon doesn’t drink, doesn’t have sex,” one Housewife said. According to the Pacific area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, “In the Word of Wisdom, the Lord commands Mormons to abstain from harmful substances. Mormons are taught not to drink any kind of alcohol (see D&C 89:5–7). Mormons are also taught not to drink ‘hot drinks,’ meaning coffee or any tea other than herbal tea (see D&C 89:9), and not to use tobacco.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Describes Herself as ‘Mormon 2.0’

During a recent interview with Today, one Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Lisa Barlow, called herself “Mormon 2.0.” “When you’re (a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), I think especially Orthodox, you check off a lot of boxes,” Barlow told Today. Barlow explained that she is Mormon, but she also has an alcohol company called Vida Tequila, and drinking alcohol goes against the rules of Mormonism. “I just feel like as I’ve gotten older and have my own family, that I feel like ‘Mormon 2.0’ best fits me,” Barlow said. “I love our religion, but I also love our business, too.”

Barlow continued, telling Today, “I think the biggest thing for me is I’m authentic to myself. I love the religion I choose — religion is a choice — and I choose to be LDS. And for me, I think it’s important that — that’s a part of my life and I’m on TV and I committed to sharing my life, and that’s a big part of it. So I’m completely comfortable with it.”

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Explores Different Religions

Even though there are some cast members of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City who practice Mormonism, there are a few who do not. Jen Shah converted from Mormonism to Islam, Meredith Marks is Jewish, and Mary Cosby is the First Lady of a Pentecostal Church.

During a recent interview with E!, Shah explained that religion adds another layer to the show. “We are also adding another layer that I don’t think is really been brought to the forefront in other franchises, not only diversity but diversity within religion as well,” Shah told E!.

