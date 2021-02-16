Who Is the Richest Housewife of New Jersey Season 11?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies are not afraid to flaunt their wealth. Many of the women own multimillion dollar homes and second properties outside of New Jersey. Season 11 of RHONJ includes recurring cast members Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs.

The new season premieres Wednesday, February 16 and will include plenty of drama. Here’s what you need to know about each of the women’s net worths and who the wealthiest woman is:

Jennifer Aydin

Aydin first joined RHONJ during season 9 in 2018. Since the second she joined the franchise, Aydin has not been one to hide her wealth. Her season 11 tagline sets the scene: “Whoever says money can’t buy happiness clearly doesn’t have my credit limit.”

The mother of five initially received criticism during her first season when she flaunted her home. The New Jersey mansion is 12,000 square feet and includes nine bedrooms, and 18 bathrooms.

Aydin is married to Dr. Bill Aydin, a plastic surgeon. He owns his own business, Aydin Plastic Surgery. Dr. Aydin specializes in, “aesthetic cosmetic surgery of the face and body, including minimally invasive procedures and reconstruction of breast cancer survivors, and traumatic injuries, including hand surgery,” according to their website.

Jennifer and Bill Aydin have an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to IluminaryWorth.com.

Dolores Catania

Dolores Catania lives a more simple lifestyle than many of the other women. Catania has been a loyal cast member since season seven in 2016. Catania has two kids, 22-year-old Frankie Jr. and 25-year-old Gabrielle. She shares them with her ex-husband and fellow RHONJ star Frank Catania.

Fans watched Catania get into the home flipping business last season with Frank Catania. The two began to buy, rebuild, and sell homes last season. They even built a custom house for Catania’s longtime boyfriend David Principe. Catania also makes money from RHONJ as well as sponsored content.

Catania has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Floor8 and TheThings.

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice’s net worth has wavered the most throughout her time on RHONJ. When fans first met the mother of four on season one in 2009, she and her then husband Joe Giudice were building their dream mansion from scratch. At one point in time, the Giudices had an estimated net worth of $11 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The couple’s financial issues began when they filed for bankruptcy in October 2009, claiming they owed creditors more than $10 million, per E! News. Four years later, Teresa and Joe Giudice plead guilty to various fraud charges, including bankruptcy fraud. Teresa Giudice then served nearly a year in prison in 2015 and Joe Giudice followed her sentence in March 2016 for a 41-month sentence.

Throughout their financial troubles, Teresa Giudice kept their family financially afloat. The 48-year-old mom wrote four cookbooks: Skinny Italian, Fabulicious, Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit, and Fabulicious!: On the Grill. After Giudice completed her prison sentence, she wrote her memoir Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again and later Standing Strong.

Giudice also makes money from RHONJ, earning $62,000 per episode, Radar Online reported prior to season ten. The entire season cumulates to over $1,100,000. Giudice has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jackie Goldschneider

RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider surprised many cast members last season when they discovered she had more money than expected. The ladies discovered that Goldschneider has, “family money.” Goldschneider even shared that her mom once bought a $15,000 engagement ring from her ex-boyfriend so he wouldn’t propose to her.

“My parents were very smart about it [money],” Goldschneider spilled on the Daily Dish podcast in January 2020. “My father also did very well for himself and everything that they made together, they started investing. They invested in stocks, they invested in real estate, and they really did amazingly well for themselves.”

Even though her parents have made a significant amount of money, she ensured fans that she and her husband Evan Goldschneider don’t include it in their net worth. Goldschneider received her trust fund money, and she chose to take it and invest it in real estate, she shared on the Daily Dish podcast.

Goldschneider showed off one of her properties when she took the ladies to her home in the Hamptons, which she rents for $50,000 a month. The former attorney runs a, “small real estate management company” that also includes properties in New York City.

Goldschneider stated she, “would never, ever say,” her net worth, but she has an estimated net worth of $2 million prior to filming, per Floor8.

Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga first appeared on season 3 of RHONJ. While on the show, she has had multiple careers, including a stay-at-home mom, a singer, an author, and most recently, a business owner. Gorga opened her boutique, Envy, in 2015, and her business is still going strong.

The Gorgas live in their new home in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Her husband, Joe Gorga, developed the mansion. Joe Gorga makes his money as a real estate developer. The couple have a combined net worth of $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Margaret Josephs

Out of all the RHONJ women, Margaret Josephs has been a self-made entrepreneur for the longest. Josephs founded the Macbeth Collection in 1998 that includes bags, accessories, beauty, home, tech accessories and luggage and travel, per the website.

In 2012, the Macbeth Collection generated nearly $30 million and her products were available at Barnes & Noble, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and soon in Target, according to CNN. Josephs has an estimated net worth of $50 million from the Macbeth Collection, per Celebrity Net Worth.

However, Josephs shared that she was having financial difficulties. Vineyard Vines sued her for $12 million for trademark infringement of its signature pink whale design. Josephs settled the case in 2019 when she agreed to pay $610,000 federal copyright infringement judgment, according to Law360.

