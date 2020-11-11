Which Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Cast Member Filed for Divorce

Even though The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may be new to Bravo, they’re already serving up the drama. In fact, it was recently revealed that one of the new cast members was almost headed for divorce.

During the upcoming season, it seems like new cast member Meredith Marks and her husband, Seth Marks, battle their fair share of relationship issues. Their struggles are documented in the show’s trailer, and almost led to divorce. According to The Chicago Tribune, Marks’ husband, Seth Marks, filed for divorce in August 2019 due to “irreconcilable differences,” but dropped the filing in December 2019.

“I can tell you that that was dismissed,” Marks recently told The Chicago Tribune. “I can tell you that much, so we’re obviously not getting divorced. I don’t want to give too much away because I want you guys to watch and see and be invested in the whole process.”

Marks Said That She and Her Husband Were Dealing with Being ‘Empty Nesters’

Even though viewers may see Marks and her husband navigate relationship troubles, Marks attributes much of their problems to being empty nesters. “I think that what is already somewhat clear from the trailers is my husband and I are dealing with being empty nesters,” Marks told The Chicago Tribune. “We have had a bit of a volatile relationship for many years. When you’re empty nesters, it’s sort of a “do or die” situation. You have to finally say, OK, we can’t keep playing this game anymore and separating and reconciling for our children.”

Marks continued, telling The Chicago Tribune, “We’ve got to figure out now, what’s really going to happen? What do we want? Do we want to be together for just ourselves now? Is it just about the kids? In which case, what’s the point of staying together? And I think most people probably go through that at some point or another. I’d be pretty surprised if they didn’t.”

Marks also spoke about how she may react to reliving those tough moments again on screen. “I don’t know if I would say it was so difficult to film because after a short time, you get very used to the cameras being around and you kind of just live your life,” Marks told The Chicago Tribune. “I think what’s going to be difficult is to watch those scenes. I think that’s going to be very hard on me emotionally.”

Marks Often Posts Pictures of Her and Her Husband on Social Media

From the looks of her social media pages, it seems like Marks and her husband are doing well. Marks often posts photos of her alongside her husband on her Instagram page. Most recently, on September 19, Marks cuddled with her husband for an Instagram photo, writing in the caption, “Beautiful dinner with the father of my children.” In the comment section, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke wrote, “Beautiful couple,” along with a string of red heart emojis.

On March 13, Marks posted an Instagram of her and her husband with their three children. In the caption, Marks wrote, “Family Time.” Marks also wished her husband a happy Father’s Day on June 21, posting an adorable throwback photo of him and the family.

