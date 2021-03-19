‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff Cast: What We Know

The only thing that could better than one Real Housewives franchise is a combination of Real Housewives franchises. Reports surfaced late last February that a Real Housewives all-stars-esque series was in the works. Ladies from various Real Housewives franchises would come together and vacation together on an island.

The new show is now set to begin shooting in Turks and Caicos in April, a source told Page Six. Sources told the Blast that the show, “will feature eight to ten women who will go on a vacation and live in the same home for several weeks.”

The new show will be titled Real Housewives Mash-up, a source told Page Six. Like many other new reality shows, the spinoff would stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

A source informed Page Six that Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has been officially cast in the spin-off, the outlet reported Thursday, March 18. As for other starring ladies, some names that have been tossed around include Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, and fellow RHONY ladies Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan.

One Real Housewife Hopes to Make It on the Show

One of the rumored Housewives joining the cast recently spoke out about the rumored spinoff. RHOA star Cynthia Bailey sounds like she’s all in and has been waiting for an opportunity like this.

Bailey, who has been on RHOA since 2010, told Us Weekly earlier this month that Bravo has not “officially” released details on the spinoff project yet, but that she thinks the idea is “brilliant.”

“I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time,” Bailey told Us Weekly. “For someone who’s been on the show for so long, I kind of know what to expect when I go in a house with these ladies, but I would have no idea what to expect if I had ladies from different franchises that I had to go into a house with. So, I think it’s a great idea. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Bailey said she always wanted to film with some of the RHOBH ladies in particular because she’s already in a “bi-coastal relationship and marriage.”

Bailey Spilled Who She Could Film With

The reality star wasn’t shy on who she would be down to film with.

“I’m actually friends with a few of the ladies like Luann [de Lesseps] and Melissa Gorga,” she told Us Weekly. “I love Teresa [Giudice]. I love Erica Jayne, I think she would be a hoot to film with because I’m kinda, like, low-key obsessed with her Instagram — totally. I’ve known Garcelle [Beauvais] for years, we definitely talk. I love Kyle [Richards]. We worked together a lot. I think Ramona [Singer] would be really interesting to be in a house with because you know good and well, like … she’s just funny to me and she definitely brings her own share of just drama. I guess she cracks me up.”

Bailey added that she will “see what happens” with the new show, adding, “I would love the opportunity to be a part of something like that again because I think it’s something that the fans have been looking forward to seeing.”

