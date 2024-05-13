‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Exit After 1 Season

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Nneka Ihim announced that she is leaving the franchise.

In a statement published by People magazine on May 13, Ihim shared that she will not film for the show’s 9th season. As fans are aware, Ihim became a RHOP cast member during season 8, which premiered in November 2023.

“I will not be returning for season 9 of RHOP,” shared the lawyer.

She explained that she wanted to fully focus on trying to have children.

“At this point, after multiple failed fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority,” wrote Ihim in her statement. “Thank you to the fans that have supported me along the way this season, especially regarding my difficult IUI turned IVF journey, and the stigma surrounding infertility. All of the kind remarks have genuinely kept me uplifted and have fueled my determination to continue to share my story.”

She also teased that fans will see her again.

“As a true resident of Potomac proper, 20854, just know that I’ll be seeing you all again soon,” stated the former Bravo star.

Ihim reacted to rumors she was leaving RHOP in an April 2024 interview with Page Six. While she did not confirm that she would no longer be filming for RHOP, she stated she did “have some news” for fans.

Candiace Dillard Bassett & Robyn Dixon Also Left RHOP After Season 8

Former RHOP stars Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon also announced they were leaving the Bravo franchise after season 8. After sharing she was leaving the reality television show, Dillard Bassett revealed she was pregnant with her first child.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April 2024, alongside her husband, Chris Bassett, Dillard Bassett, who conceived through in-vitro fertilization, opened up about her pregnancy.

“It’s been weird. But also really, like, wonderful,” said the Bravo alum.

She also stated that her pregnancy did impact her choice to leave RHOP.

“I wanted the space around us and around our child to feel peaceful and to feel free. And to feel positive. Without any added pressure, good, bad, or indifferent, from the show,” said the 37-year-old. “I was not confident that I could have that in the space that the show is in currently. So it was kind of a no-brainer.”

Dillard Bassett also suggested she would return to the series if changes were made.

“The space would have to be different,” stated the former RHOP star.

Nneka Ihim & Candiace Dillard Bassett Discussed Wanting to Have Children on RHOP Season 8

BravoTV.com reported that Ihim and Dillard Bassett spoke about their desire to have children in RHOP season 8. While in Austin, Texas, Ihim shared she was feeling emotional about having difficulty trying to get pregnant.

“I’ve been trying to conceive for the past several months. And we haven’t been successful, so I’m just hoping that being stress-free gets these babies poppin’,” said Ihim.

During their conversation, Ihim and Dillard Bassett shared that they would both like to have twins.

“I would love twins, a boy and a girl. And call it a day,” shared the lawyer.