Real Housewives Star Marries Joe Biden’s Nephew

A star of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” has married President Joe Biden’s nephew.

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King is marrying Cuffe Owens according to CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent, Kaitlan Collins.

Owens is the nephew of United States President, Joe Biden. His mother is Biden’s sister, Valerie Owens, according to US Weekly.

No photos or videos of the wedding have surfaced at press time. It’s unclear if the wedding happened over the weekend or is set to happen in the coming days.

King appeared on the Bravo TV franchise for three seasons and as a guest for two additional seasons. Her storyline focused on her marriage to former MLB player, Jim Edmonds and their fertility and infidelity issues.

Meghan King Announced She Was Dating Her “Main Squeeze” Cuffe Owens on September 25

King announced she was dating the politician’s nephew on September 25 when she posted a photo of the pair embracing.

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … so just meet my man,” King wrote on Instagram.

The Daily Dish credits Owens as a Los Angeles-based lawyer.

There isn’t a lot of information about their relationship as the couple is keeping things close to the vest.

Meghan King Was Married to Jim Edmonds Who Was Wrapped up in Multiple Infidelity Scandals Before Their Divorce

Edmonds and King married in 2014 and King cared for his two daughters with his late wife, Lee Ann Horton. The pair battled with infertility through their seasons on the show and documented King’s struggles with IVF.

They welcomed their first child together in 2017 and twin boys in 2018.

Throughout their marriage, there were rumors of infidelity on Edmonds’ side. In June 2019, he admitted to a “lapse in judgment” after it was revealed he sent photos of his penis and videos masturbating to a woman the same day King gave birth to their child, according to US Weekly.

“Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife,” Edmonds said in a statement when the news broke. “I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’”

On October 25, 2019, the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary, Edmonds filed for divorce. It was rumored he was having an affair with the couple’s nanny, according to Page Six.

Just days before Edmonds filed, King spoke to The Daily Dish about her desire to work on the marriage for the sake of the children.

“I’m in no way taking responsibility from him or accountability — and if we were just dating, he would be long gone,” she said. “But we built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I’m hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion then there’s multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children.”