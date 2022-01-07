‘Real Housewives’ Star Looks Different After Removing Face Fillers

Lisa Hochstein joined the cast of the Bravo series “Real Housewives of Miami” during its second season. Following the show’s third season, the series went on hiatus for eight years until season 4 premiered in December 2021 on Peacock.

On top of being a reality television personality, Hochstein and her husband, plastic surgeon, Dr. Leonard Hochstein, own the Hochstein Medspa, which offers injectables, laser treatments, teeth whitening, and body slimming techniques. While speaking to Page Six in January 2021, the 39-year-old revealed which cosmetic procedures are popular in Miami, Florida. She shared that she has noticed “there are a lot of big butts in Miami.”

“In Miami, it’s hot all year round. You’re on the beach all year round. You can wear little clothing all year round so people are definitely more conscious of how they look and their bodies. There’s a lot of body work in Miami,” said the reality television star.

Hochstein then revealed that she was a fan of getting facial fillers a few years ago.

“I did go overboard when we first opened our Medspa because everything was so accessible to me. I probably put too much of everything in my face and I probably stopped doing all of that in the past two years. I’ve actually removed a lot of filler. It’s a work in progress,” explained the mother-of-two.

She went on to say that she believes “filler is not the answer” as a way to maintain a fresh appearance.

“I really think lasers and peels [work better]. A little bit goes a long way,” asserted the “RHOM” star.

Hochstein Spoke About Her Facial Fillers on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

During a January 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” alongside her “RHOM” co-stars, Hochstein also explained her reasoning to remove her facial filler. According to BravoTV.com, a fan sent in a question, which read, “Why did you decide to remove them?” When Andy Cohen inquired whether her fillers have been “removed,” she confirmed that she “removed maybe 60 percent of the filler.”

“I definitely overdid it, I definitely had an addiction, and watching the show, I saw it, and I was horrified. It’s available to me. I can do whatever I want, so I did, and it was a huge mistake,” said the mother-of-two.

She went on to say that she prefers how she currently looks.

“I feel like I’m…looking more like myself. And that’s great.”

Hochstein Discussed the Return of ‘RHOM’ in December 2021

During a December 2021 interview on Entertainment Tonight Canada, Hochstein spoke about the return of “RHOM.” She shared that an unusual source let her “ know that the show was going to come back” before it was announced.

“I spoke to psychic in 2013 and she told me many things that came true, including the return of the show, almost to the day, seven or eight days later. It was wild,” said the television personality.

She also shared that she felt somewhat hesitant to join the “RHOM” season 4 cast.

“For the most part you know, I’m human so, I was in my head a little bit, do I want to go back in this, but ultimately, of course, I’ve been dreaming and wishing, you know, to come back for the last eight years,” stated Hochstein.

Hochstein Is a Mother to Two Children

Hochstein and her husband have two young children named Logan and Elle. While speaking to BravoTV.com in 2020, she shared that becoming a mother has made her “feel so fulfilled.” The television personality also referenced that she had struggled to conceive her son and daughter.

“Lenny and I had just waited so long, you know, to have children because we had been together for 12 years and it took a really long time to have Logan and we had some issues having Elle and finally our family is complete, so we couldn’t be happier,” stated Hochstein.

