Reese Witherspoon Working on New Project With ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Which “Real Housewives” star is Reese Witherspoon set to work with? Ahead of the 2024 Emmys on Sunday, September 15, Heather McMahan interviewed Witherspoon and Laura Dern for “E! Live From the Red Carpet “, and McMahan’s jaw dropped when Witherspoon teased an upcoming project of hers.

“I’ve never watched [‘Housewives’], and I feel like I can’t catch up, but I did sit next to a Real Housewife on a flight recently,” Witherspoon shared. “We might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now. I can’t say anything, but it was cool, it was really cool.”

While Witherspoon remained tight-lipped about which Housewife Witherspoon was working with, many shared theories of their own on social media.

Fans Wonder Which ‘Housewives’ Star Reese Witherspoon Could Be Working With

Queens of Bravo shared Witherspoon’s red carpet reveal in a September 15 Instagram post, and fans lit up the comment section with their thoughts.

“Bethenny [Frankel]? She said she had a big announcement the other day?” one fan guessed, with another adding, “It’s definitely Bethenny. She has been teasing a big announcement on TikTok.”

Frankel shared photos from a spontaneous Los Angeles trip on September 10, and September 13 she let her TikTok followers know that she was on the verge of a major opportunity, writing, “SOMEBODY offered me an opportunity to do something that is unfathomable for me,” alongside a video post.

“In the next two weeks something’s getting announced, and I’m not allowed to announce it now and it’s irritating me, trust me. I told you about this a little bit before, it’s an opportunity that is so crazy, because trust and believe you guys [the fans] have done this for me. Honestly, you guys, and chicken salad, and Chanel. Something’s coming and we’re going on a journey together, that’s the first hint,” Frankel teased in the video post. Many fans suspected a food travel show, letting her know in the comment section.

Another Housewife that fans think Witherspoon may be in talks with is RHOBH star Kyle Richards. “Kyle Richards is the only housewife she’s following so must be her,” one fan commented on Queens of Bravo’s post.

Another fan on Twitter mentioned that Richards already has extensive production experience, writing, “It’s prob Kyle Richards! She’s a producer already.”

NeNe Leakes & Ariana Madix Co-Host Emmys Aftershow

While one unnamed Housewife made headlines for her planned work with Witherspoon, NeNe Leakes also made headlines with her return to the NBC Universal family. Leakes co-hosted E!’s Emmys After Party special with E! News’s Justin Sylvester and “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

While Leakes has been off of Bravo screens for years, and has had a strained relationship with Andy Cohen since her departure, fans were thrilled to see her make her way to E!, which shares a parent company with Bravo. After Queens of Bravo shared photos and videos from the Emmys After Party special on September 15, fans and fellow Bravolebrities took to the comment section with their thoughts.

“Good for her . We all deserve second chances and grace,” one user wrote.

“I love this. Happy for her! ❤️,” Jackie Goldschneider from RHONJ commented.

“They Killed it, feels good to see her back on main TV 🔥 🤘🏾,” another user shared.

