Fans Correctly Guess Which ‘Real Housewife’ is Working With Reese Witherspoon

A-list actor and producer Reese Witherspoon teased that she had a project in the works with a “Real Housewives” star while attending the 2024 Emmys on Sunday, September 15. While Witherspoon kept quiet about which Bravolebrity she was in talks with, fans made their guesses, and now the mystery Housewife has come forward to confirm her identity.

“Kyle, did you happen to be sitting next to Reese Witherspoon on a flight by any chance? Yes I was, and yes that was me that she was referring to,” Kyle Richards from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” revealed in a September 24 Amazon Live. “In case you guys didn’t see, Reese Witherspoon said something at the Emmys about being on a flight with a ‘Real Housewife’ and working with her on something. So yes, that was me.”

Fans Guessed Kyle Richards May Have Been Working With Reese Witherspoon

Fans threw out a lot of theories about who Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine production company may have been collaborating with after she teased the announcement on the Emmys carpet.

Queens of Bravo shared the news in a September 15 Instagram post which had plenty of fans chime in with the correct guess in the comment section. “It’s Kyle,” one fan wrote. Some users were doing deep dives to try and get more clues, with one user commenting, “Well she follows Kyle …. Just see who she follows and work backwards 😂 😂,” and another replying to them, “Yeah Kyle is the only housewife she is following lol also she’s been trying to get in to acting again if I remember correctly.”

Another fan on Twitter added, “It’s prob Kyle Richards! She’s a producer already.”

Many users chimed into the Queens of Bravo comment section with guesses that were off the mark as well, with one user looking at Richards’ RHOBH co-star, commenting, “BET IT’S GARCELLE,” and another fan looking to Richards’ longtime friend and former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel. “Bethenny? She said she had a big announcement the other day?” they wrote.

Kyle Richards Signed With a New Agency

Richards work with Witherspoon is just another career move the mother of four has made this year, as it came out in April 2024 that Richards had taken on new representation with CAA (Creative Artists Agency).

Richards is well-known for her work as a child actor, with roles in “Escape to Witch Mountain”, “Little House on the Prairie”, and “Halloween”, but she has kept up with her acting in recent years, with roles in franchise follow-ups “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends”, Peacock’s original Christmas movie, “The Housewives of the North Pole”, and a guest appearance in Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father”.

Outside of her on-camera work, Richards has also taken on producing work, making her a match for Witherspoon. Richards produced the Paramount Network series “American Woman”, which ran for one season in 2018. RHOBH fans got to see Richards work on “American Woman”, which was inspired by her mother Kathy’s life raising children in Hollywood.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Unexpectedly ‘Turned Away’ at Airport Lounge