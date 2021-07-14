‘Real Housewives of New York’ Reunion ‘Canceled’ Amid Ramona Singer Firing Drama: Report

Drama surrounding “The Real Housewives of New York” appears to be increasing, but it’s not what you might think.

Generally, drama between the women on the show is what fans are used to hearing about, but, lately, there has been some stuff supposedly going on behind-the-scenes that could change the franchise show forever.

A source recently told OK! Magazine that the reunion taping has been “canceled” — that the ladies on the show were told that it was “postponed” but no new date has been set. The report comes on the heels of a report that OG “Housewife” star Ramona Singer was going to be fired.

Another source told Radar Online that Singer caught wind of the reports that Andy Cohen was planning on axing her from the show, and she’s now refusing to participate in the reunion, which is causing more complications — and allegedly has Cohen thinking about whether or not he should take legal action.

Singer nor Cohen have responded any of these rumors.

Here’s what you need to know:

Singer May Be Getting Fired From ‘RHONY’

As previously reported by Heavy, rumors that Ramona Singer is going to be fired from the show have started circulating.

“The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up. Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it,” a source told Radar Online.

There seems to be even more to these rumors, however. According to Reality Blurb, Season 13 of “RHONY” is putting up some pretty dismal numbers, dropping to an “all-time low” in ratings.

“The Real Housewives of New York City has recorded its lowest rated episode of all-time, (besides the secrets revealed episodes of seasons 7 and 12), with only 764,000 live viewers,” The Real Housewives Franchise Instagram account shared on July 9, 2021.

The drop in ratings occurred during a season of change for the women of New York. Noticeably missing from the cast are fan favorites Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, and, though it has been more than once season without her making an appearance, Bethenny Frankel.

Meanwhile, Bravo brought on newcomer Eboni K. Williams, who has gone toe-to-toe with both Singer and Luann de Lesseps in various conversations this season already.

Cohen May Need to File a Lawsuit Against Singer

As things currently stand — whether the reports of Singer being on the chopping block are true or not — Singer is under contract with Bravo, and she is expected to film the reunion special.

For this reason, OK! Magazine reports that Cohen may need to file a lawsuit against her, if she is, in fact, refusing the film.

“Andy [Cohen] is freaking out, and there is even talk of legal action as Ramona is in breach of contract,” an insider told the outlet.

The reason that Singer is supposedly against the reunion special was fleshed out clearly by Radar Online; if she’s going to get fired from the series, she just doesn’t want to put herself in a position where she will be scrutinized.

“We’re told Ramona knows she will get destroyed at the reunion and refuses to subject herself to further scrutiny, especially if she won’t be back for season 14. Sources say the reality star — who’s been on the show since day one — isn’t willing to go through the emotional taping if producers plan to end her reign on ‘RHONY,'” Radar reports.

