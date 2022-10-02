Real Housewives Star Reveals Why Her Business is Located in a Strip Mall

Many “Real Housewives” stars are also business owners, with restaurants and stores located in coveted locations.

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump owns several restaurants in high-end Las vegas hotels and on desirable West Hollywood streets, while Kyle Richards opened a luxury loungewear boutique in an upscale Palm Desert, California, mall, according to The Desert Sun.

But when “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay opened her business, Beauty Lab + Laser, she went in a different direction. The Bravo star wanted a different type of setting for her shop, which offers injectables, lasers, skincare, and more.

Heather Gay Explained Why Her Business is Located in a Low-Key Strip Mall

Missed opportunity to have the reunion in the Beauty Lab + Laser parking lot. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/LsFwc3Bp5J — Jada Twinkett Smith✨ (@___bodacious) February 28, 2022

In a September 2022 with the Salt Lake City Tribune, Gay opened up about her cosmetic spa, which is located in an unassuming strip mall in Murray, Utah. The outlet noted that Gay’s business shares real estate with chain stores such as Big Lots, Walgreens, and even a dollar store.

“We built our business on being non-uppity,” Gay explained. “We’re next to a Dollar Tree on purpose. That wasn’t out of budget constraints, that was to democratize self-care.”

“Moms want to get their prescriptions, get the balloons for the party, get their Botox, get their face cream and go home,” she added. “Good parking, accessible, no pomp and circumstance and, like, just diminish some of the bulls*** in our lives right now. Just bring it down a notch.”

“We’re not chichi at all,” she added. “There’s no fur rugs.”

Gay also said fans are welcome to come to Beauty Lab + Laser, even if they only stop by as tourists looking to take fan pics.

Of course, fans had a great view of the BL+L location on the “RHOSLC” episode that featured cast member Jen Shah’s arrest in 2021 amid a wide-scale telemarketing scam. The FBI, NYPD, and Homeland Security showed up in the parking lot as the cast waited in a sprinter van ahead of a group trip, and fans got a real look at the property.

“Was delighted to discover Beauty Lab + Laser shares a parking lot with Dollar Tree and Big Lots,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

Other Bravo Stars Have Raved About the B L+L Space

While Gay maintains that Beauty Lab + Laser is located in a no-frills mall for a reason, other Bravo stars have also embraced the low-key space.

According to BravoTV.com, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney paid a trip to Gay’s spa to get lip injections. “If you’re in Utah, come to the [Beauty Lab + Laser]. Life is short, get the lips… like I did,” she told fans.

“Obsessed with the beauty lab. The space is so cool, I want to hang out here all day and everyone is so nice and accommodating!!” Maloney added on Instagram.

Lala Kent also has a home at Beauty Lab + Laser – or her products do, at least. In early 2022, the bar star announced that her skincare line would be available at Gay’s store. Kent told fans that Give Them Lala Skin “now has a home at @heathergay mothership, Beauty Lab in SLC, UT.”

