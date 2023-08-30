RHOA Showrunner Responds to Fan Backlash After Rumored Cast Overhaul

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 15 aired its finale episode on Sunday, August 27, and the latest season has seen some backlash, both from fans and cast members, as it came to a close.

After the finale aired, rumors began to swirl that RHOA was headed for a full-cast reboot similar to what happened to “The Real Housewives of New York City”, which is currently in its first season with its all-new cast. LoveBScott first reported on this possibility on August 28, with Entertainment Tonight sharing a similar report one day later, though ET notes that while one source hinted at a possible cast shakeup, another source claimed no decisions were being made until after the two-part reunion had finished airing.

After these rumors began popping up, fans took to social media to blame the production team rather than the Atlanta Housewives, with one Reddit user writing, “They better make the right choices with some original cast members and add some fresh blood. An entire cast reboot would be a poor choice. Fire that production team while they are at it.”

RHOA Showrunner Eric Fuller Responds to Fan Backlash

After seeing the backlash online, one RHOA production team member spoke out in response.

One popular Bravo fan account, “Queens of Bravo”, shared an August 29 Instagram story from Eric Fuller, RHOA showrunner (who also oversees the “Potomac” franchise), in which Fuller wrote, “I’m not an editor. I don’t make casting decisions. I don’t choose what scenes make it or not. If you’re going to come for me. Come for me for what I’m responsible for.”

Fuller has appeared on both RHOA and RHOP, popping on camera in rare fourth-wall-breaking moments to speak with the cast members. One such moment happened on RHOA season 15 when he asked Kandi Burruss “We’re not going to talk about the elephant in the room?” after reports surfaced of a dispute between two of her restaurant employees ended with one shooting the other.

One of Fuller’s most well-known fourth wall breaks was in RHOP season seven when Candiace Dillard Bassett, after suspecting her castmate Gizelle Bryant of trying to manufacture a plotline to damage her husband, Chris Bassett. Upon speaking with Bryant, Dillard Bassett wasted no time in walking away, turning directly to the camera crews, and saying “I need Eric.”

Despite fans’ current dissatisfaction with Fuller and the RHOA production team, Bryant and Dillard Bassett both spoke highly of him and called him very supportive of them in a November 2021 interview for Bravo’s Daily Dish.

Kenya Moore Calls Out RHOA Production for Playing Favorites

Not only have fans voiced their opinions on the RHOA producers this year, so has one cast member. Kenya Moore took to Twitter on RHOA finale day and retweeted a post that said, “You can’t expect ANY show to thrive if the producers and show runners play favorites for the sake of making certain people look good. IT’S JUST NOT GIVING!”

In an August 15 interview with former RHOA producer Carlos King, Moore explained that she felt production favored her castmate Marlo Hampton over her and her other co-stars. “Group scenes, all kinds of scenes of mine, got conveniently cut out,” Moore said, “Storylines of mine got cut out, but somehow an angel with a foster care scene turns up and that makes the cut.”

Moore shared on Twitter that she was upset that the show did not feature the soft-launch party to celebrate the opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa, despite the event being filmed and featuring many of her castmates.

Moore also tweeted on finale day, “Oh let’s not forget THEY didn’t film or show Brooklyn’s 3rd birthday party where we dressed up as mermaids. ALL the #RHOA kids were there including [Eva Marcille’s] kids, Ace, Anaya, Blaze, Shya…” referring to production. Moore later explained her motivation in calling out production in another post, writing, “I’m hurt and simply being transparent”.

READ NEXT: Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak for 2nd Time This Year