Real Housewives Star Reveals Who Should Be Brought Back to the Show & Who Should Never Return

A star from “The Real Housewives” franchise revealed that two of her former co-stars should get another chance on the show.

In a December 19, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey said every Housewife should get more than one season on the franchise, and she named two short-lived stars she feels got the short end of the stick—and one who overstayed her welcome.

Cynthia Bailey Named Two Stars Who Should Return to RHOA

Bailey was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for 11 seasons before exiting the show in 2021. She recently teased that she will appear on RHOA as a “friend” in season 15, according to ScreenRant.

Over her long run on the Bravo reality show, she co-starred with a long list of ladies, including Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, and several “short-timers.”

While speaking on Yontef’s podcast, Bailey admitted she’d “never say never” to a full return to the franchise. She then named two past RHOA stars who were “underrated’ and served another shot to shine on the show.

“One season is not enough time to really, you know, you just get your feet wet the first season,” Bailey said. “It is that second season that you come back and you’re like, ‘Okay, you know what? I get it. I’m ready to play ball’ … You need like really two years to really like sort it out.”

Bailey went on to say that Claudia Jordan didn’t get enough time on RHOA. Jordan appeared on season 7 of RHOA, but didn’t return the following year.

“I will say Claudia Jordan, without question came in guns blazing the hardest,” Bailey told Yontef. “And she’s just quick. And she’s funny. And I felt like if she had another season on the show, I felt like she really could… There’s nobody like Claudia on the show. I feel like she really brought something different to the show. …I felt like she was very authentic.”

Bailey also named Eva Marcille as someone who deserves another peach. Marcille was a cast member on seasons 11 and 12 before announcing her exit in 2020.

“Eva was pregnant most of the time on the show,” Bailey told Yontef. “So, you know, it’s kind of hard to go back and forth with a pregnant lady. And I felt like, you know, had she just been on there not pregnant, at least one season, I felt like we would have definitely gotten a chance to see more of her personality and what she brings to the table.”

According to Reality Tea, Claudia Jordan claimed she “didn’t want to come back as a friend of the show and that was [the] only option“she was given because the person she was dating at the time didn’t want their relationship shown.

As for Marcille, she claimed she left RHOA in 2020 on her own. Speaking on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”, Marcille said, “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

Cynthia Bailey Said Kim Fields Was Not a Good Fit for RHOA

Speaking of shortimers, Kim Fields appeared on season eight of RHOA in 2016, and Bailey thinks that may have been one season too much for her.

“I love Kim,” Bailey told Yontef. “I really, honestly, don’t think it was right for Kim. It was not a good fit.”

Bailey added that she’s still “glad” that Fields joined the show because “it just gave us a chance to kind of see what works and whatever.”

Fields previously told Entertainment Tonight that she decided to join RHOA to try something new. “You know, it was one of those things where I celebrated my 40th anniversary in show business, and I thought, ‘At this point, the mandate is, and continues to be, [asking myself] what haven’t I done? I need new and uncharted waters,’” the former “Facts of Life” star explained. “And I did that, so there’s no need to do that again.”

