RHOA Personality Criticizes Tamra Judge’s Napkin Throw

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Cynthia Bailey occasionally fills in for “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. In the July 20 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Bailey criticized Judge’s decision to throw a napkin at her castmate, Jennifer Pedranti, while they were having dinner at the upscale sushi restaurant, Nubo, in RHOC season 17, episode 7. During the episode, Judge argued with Pedranti over her relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. The situation escalated when Pedranti suggested that Judge was once attracted to Boyajian.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Bailey stated that she “was a little disappointed in Tamra.” She said she believes Judge could have gotten her point across by using her words.

“Tamra is very quick on her feet – I didn’t like that Tamra threw that napkin because I feel like when you do things like that, you open up the door for things to actually escalate. On ‘Atlanta,’ you throw a napkin at someone’s face, you may as well thrown a chair,” said Bailey.

She asserted that she believes “you have to respect people’s space.”

“You can read them for filth, you can curse them out, you can do whatever you want to do with your words, and again Tamra’s my girl, Tamra knows, like, how to land a plane and get her point across,” continued Bailey.

The RHOA star also stated that she “wish[ed] Jenn had stood up in some way.”

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Decision to Throw at Napkin at Her Castmate

Judge spoke about throwing a napkin at Pedranti in a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she decided to toss the napkin because the yoga instructor was “a little messy with her stories” while they were at the Malibu restaurant.

Judge also stated that she has an issue with liars and described herself as “a truth-teller.”

“When you are on a reality show that you should be honest about what’s going on in your life and all those things, and so when somebody is lying to me, it starts festering in me, and I talk to myself, I have a little conversation, ‘I’ll just keep it together,’ and then before you know it there’s a napkin in your face,” stated Judge.

During an April 2023 Instagram Live, alongside her RHOC co-star Shannon Beador, Judge suggested that she did not regret throwing the napkin at Pedranti.

“I don’t live my life with regrets,” said the reality television star. “I mean it was a moment and I can’t really take it back.”

Judge also referenced that she was friends with the yoga instructor before they filmed RHOC season 17. She stated that they had a falling out before the mother of five was cast on the show.

“Our friendship got a little messy a couple of years ago when a lot of s*** went down at my gym [CUT Fitness], so all that stuff, we weren’t on the best of terms when she came onto the show so I was kind of like ‘Are you freaking kidding me? Seriously?’” said Judge.

Jennifer Pedranti Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge Commenting on Her Relationship

Pedranti and Boyajian spoke about their relationship with Judge during a July 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Pedranti said that she did not understand why Judge brought up her boyfriend’s past behavior during the production of RHOC season 17.

“Tamra’s talking s*** about Ryan’s past, and Ryan had fun in his single days, but my question was always why are we talking about this now? Like where is this coming from now? That’s not my relationship with Ryan,” said Pedranti.

New episodes of RHOC air Wednesdays on Bravo.