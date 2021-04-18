Why RHOA Could Face a Major Casting Shakeup For Season 14

According to a new report, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” could be facing a major casting shakeup ahead of Season 14.

A source recently told The Sun that because this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” suffered from a drop in viewership, some big changes could be coming to the franchise soon. “RHOA was once Bravo’s highest-rated housewives show but has lost its superiority over other shows in the franchise,” the source revealed. “There’s going to be a big cast shake-up next season and some producers are mulling over asking Phaedra Parks to return.”

The source continued, telling The Sun that while some fans want to bring NeNe Leakes back, she is not on great terms with the production team right now. “Many insiders believe NeNe would help drive ratings, but her feud with producers seems to show no signs of letting up,” the source said. “Fans were shocked when she left and there has been a question mark over whether she’ll return, and it looks unlikely. The hope is that having fan favorites like Phaedra come back will help the show rise back into the 2 million viewers-a-week arena.”

According to the outlet, the season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” only brought in 1.4 million viewers.

Some Fans Were Not Impressed With This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Unfortunately it’s one of those shows you feel oddly obligated to watch no matter how bad it is. 😩 #RHOA https://t.co/tf8NcmzcyV — BestRealityBlog (@BestRealityBlog) April 18, 2021

Throughout this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” some fans have voiced on Twitter that they aren’t loving the show as much as they did in previous years. On April 17 one user wrote, “I love #RHOA to death but honestly the way this season went for me rethinking if I even wanna watch anymore.”

On April 15, another fan wrote on Twitter “#RHOA needs a new production company asap…that reunion trailer looked like bad YouTube editing.” Another chimed in, agreeing, “#RHOA is staring to remind me of #RHOBH with the ugliness. #RHOA used to be fun to watch and now I cringe because it’s gotten so bad. Kenya literally tries to destroy people’s lives. It’s disgusting

One ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Doesn’t Think That There Needs to Be a Cast Shakeup

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss revealed that she doesn’t think that the current cast needs a shakeup just yet. “The way I look at is, we just shook things up,” Burruss explained. “I feel like people were just starting to get to know some of the new people in this past season. If anything , I feel like we only had five housewives this past year, if anything, add somebody.”

Burruss continued, “I don’t feel like we need to switch it up again because we just switched it up, we just added new people. I feel like there’s more to get to know about the new people and I feel like we could possibly add one more just to have a bigger group.”

Viewers can tune into the season finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Sunday, April 18 at 8/7c on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Former RHONJ Star Gushes Over Joe Giudice In New Interview: ‘That’s a Stand-Up Guy’