RHOBH Alum Criticizes Kathy Hilton for Instagram Posts About Lisa Rinna

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna shared her thoughts about Kathy Hilton’s behavior in Aspen. She noted that she left a private club with the socialite to go back to her sister, Kyle Richards’ house. The “Melrose Place” actress claimed Hilton had a meltdown and made negative comments about Richards.

“We get back to Kyle’s house and it’s just the two of us. And it gets worse, she takes her glasses and throws them on the ground. She’s jumping up and down, breaking her glasses, she’s pounding the walls, and she’s screaming, she made Kyle, Kathy’s responsible for Kyle. She said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family, if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” said Rinna in a confessional interview.

According to Reality Blurb, Hilton reposted various uploads about Rinna on her Instagram Stories in September 2022. For instance, one post asserted that “We’ve seen this same fake act after [Lisa Vanderpump], [Denise Richards], and now it’s [Kathy Hilton]. Anyone that gets too popular gets in her sights. Fake b****.” A different upload mentioned that Rinna had been at odds with several of her RHOBH castmates.

“First it was Kim, then it was [Brandi Glanville], then it was [Eden Sassoon], then it was [Lisa Vanderpump], then it was [Camille Grammer] then it was [Denise Richards] and now it’s Kathy. Notice a common factor? I do. LIPSA RINNA,” read the Instagram Story, originally uploaded on the account, Mere’s Snowflake.

During a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts on the matter.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Criticized Kathy Hilton

While recording the podcast episode, alongside her guest host, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora, Arroyave suggested that she disapproved of Hilton’s Instagram Stories. She noted that the “Paris in Love” star began sharing uploads after the RHOBH season 12 reunion was filmed. The mother of four also stated Hilton is known for not having a good grasp of navigating social media.

“She posting Rinna’s past behavior, which here’s the thing, thou who protests too hard, you know, this is why the pay me the big bucks. Like thou who protests too much. Like I think the fact if you are going out of your way — if you are Kathy Hilton are you are going out of your way to do reposts to like dog out Lisa Rinna, when you already have your fans on your side,” said Arroyave.

The RHOBH alum quipped that fans are “seeing the real Kathy Hilton.” Sidora then shared that she appreciated Hilton’s Instagram Stories. She also revealed she would like the 63-year-old to be a full-time RHOBH cast member. Arroyave shared that she disagreed with the RHOA star.

“I think when you have too much control over a show, you get lawyers involved, I personally think your time will be limited,” said the All In founder.

Kyle Richards Spoke About the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Special

During a September 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Richards spoke about the RHOBH season 12 reunion special. She hinted that she did not resolve her issues with Hilton before filming the reunion.

“It’s going to be difficult with my sister, you know, we went through some hard times on the show, I’ve had some issues with Erika [Jayne] and Rinna towards the end and I had apologizing to do to Garcelle [Beauvais] which I already did so I think we are okay,” said the 53-year-old.

