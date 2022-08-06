RHOBH Alum on Heather Dubrow: ‘I Think She’s Very Calculated’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was a main cast member on the Bravo series until its tenth season. The former reality television personality currently hosts a podcast with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge called “Two Ts In A Pod.”

During a July 2022 episode of the podcast, Arroyave and her guest host former “RHOC” star Meghan King spoke about “RHOBH” season 12, episode 12. King shared that she believed Lisa Rinna and “RHOC” star Heather Dubrow shared similarities.

“You know who she reminds me of on TV — is Heather Dubrow,” said King.

Arroyave disagreed with her assessment and noted that she is still friends with the “Melrose Place” star.

“I had a birthday party last year for my 40th birthday. I’ve had the same friends for, you know, 30 years. They’ve either been from my Mommy and Me like I have the same friends but Rinna came and she and [her husband] Harry [Hamlin] were like the couple that everyone was like they are so cool, they are so down to Earth, they are so fun,” said the 41-year-old. “Rinna never put a lick of makeup on, like connected with every single one of my friends from high school, from Mommy and Me, like she makes the effort. I think what Rinna’s biggest issue is is that she can’t be controlled, like in the world of Bravo and all of that. Like if she gets p***** she’s going to go off the handle.”

The former “RHOBH” star then shared why she did not believe Rinna and Dubrow were similar.

“I don’t think that Rinna is calculated. I think Rinna acts truly from the heart and she’s impulsive, where I think Heather Dubrow, which Heather will get mad at me, but this isn’t a dig to her. I think she’s very calculated, which I have been calculated before too. It’s planned, these are not organic things coming up,” said Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Heather Dubrow in February 2022

While recording a February 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave spoke about Dubrow’s behavior in “RHOC” season 16. She complimented her parenting skills but noted that she believed the “Jenny” actress was not being genuine on the Bravo series.

“I do personally think that Heather is a very good mom, that being said, I need her to stop self-producing,” said Arroyave.

Tamra Judge Shared that Heather Dubrow Texted Her About Her ‘RHOC’ Return

In July 2022, Judge revealed that she will be returning to “RHOC” for season 17 after a three-year absence. She noted that Dubrow sent her a text message regarding her comeback before it was officially announced in a different July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“She reached out to me to just say like ‘oh it’s about time’ you know or something like that, she texted me,” stated Judge.

She shared she chose not to answer the “Seven Year Stitch” host as her “RHOC” return was not yet made public. She finally responded and expressed gratitude toward her co-star for her message when Jill Zarin of “Real Housewives of New York” fame shared the news with her social media followers without her consent.

