RHOBH Alum Shares Why She Thinks Lisa Rinna ‘Has Additional Resentment’ Toward Co-Stars

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” attended a charity dinner at Dorit Kemsley’s home in season 12, episode 14. During the event, Lisa Rinna snapped at Sutton Stracke. She later shared she had an intense reaction as she was upset about the death of her mother, Lois Rinna.

While recording the August 11, 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about Rinna’s reaction. Both women noted that they sympathized with the “Melrose Place” actress.

“I haven’t had anyone immediate pass away either but back at the beginning of my and [my husband] Edwin’s relationship when I first started having kids, when we were having issues, I took it out on everyone as well and myself, and beat myself up and had big emotions over things that had absolutely nothing to do,” shared Arroyave.

The All In founder clarified that she did not approve of Rinna’s behavior.

“I don’t think us saying we empathize with Rinna is us saying that we think what she did was right. But I also don’t understand why none of the other women were like ‘Rinna, enough! Obviously you’re going through something right now, let’s go,’” said the former Bravo star.

She also shared she believed that Rinna was upset because her co-stars had not “reached out” following her mother’s death.

“I think also the problem is she has additional resentment that none of these women reached out to her about her – like all you are seeing is what’s happening on camera, there’s like no extra ‘how are you doing since your mom,’ I think that’s also what she’s pissed about. And it’s just coming out in really jacked up ways,” stated Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Lisa Rinna in a Different ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ Episode

Heavy.com reported Arroyave and Judge spoke about Rinna’s behavior in the August 18, 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. Judge inquired whether her podcast co-host “think[s] [Rinna] gets a hall pass because she’s going through all this stuff and she can be mean all she wants?” Arroyave then referenced the show’s cast was criticized for their reactions toward former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump regarding drama surrounding the dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice during season 9. As fans are aware, PuppyGate occurred following Vanderpump’s brother, Mark Vanderpump’s passing in 2018.

“I do know that [Rinna’s] relationship with her mom is extremely strong. I do know the fact that we did not give Lisa Vanderpump grace after her brother passed and we didn’t even know that she had a brother, she had no relationship with him, didn’t speak to him, we got killed for not giving her grace. So I think when I look at the history, if I were in a situation where a Housewife is dealing with death, I would give them more grace and I know with LVP I didn’t because I was like you never spoke about him,” stated Arroyave.

On August 19, Vanderpump took to Twitter to share her thoughts about Arroyave’s comments.

“How dare she? I’ve put up with her lies for long enough. Ugh don’t even know her Twitter handle. Please share to her,” wrote the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Commented on the Situation with Lisa Vanderpump

Arroyave addressed her comments about Vanderpump during the August 22, 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She noted that RHOBH fans had compared the casts’ reactions to Rinna’s grieving period to how Vanderpump was treated in season 9 following her brother’s passing.

“I had no intention of trying to hurt LVP, when I said no one knew she had a brother, I meant because she never spoke about him to the group before his passing while I meant no intent with my words, I realize that grief is a delicate thing and I, nor anybody, can determine or dictate how anyone can react, so I truly apologize,” stated Arroyave.

