RHOBH Alum Makes Surprise Reality TV Return

Denise Richards is returning to reality TV, but it’s not just for a previously announced reality show with her family.

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been announced as a cast member for the third season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” according to Deadline.

Richards, 53, will compete against fellow celebs Nathan Adrian, Stephen Baldwin, Alana Blanchard, Romano, Landon Donovan, Carey Hart, Brody Jenner, Marion Jones, Ali Manno, Newton, Kayla Nicole, Kyla Pratt, Kayla Nicole, Trista Sutter, Golden Tate and Jordyn Wieber.

Per a Fox press release, “Special Forces” is “the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience.” The season 3 recruits “will be training in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare,” the network announced.

Richards was seen in the “Special Forces” trailer admitting that she has been in situations where she will “freeze.”

Past Bravo alum who have competed on “Special Forces” include “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore.

The third season of the Fox series is set to debut in January 2025.

Denise Richards’ Family Reality Show Will Premiere in 2025

Richards will be all over TV in 2025. In addition to “Special Forces,” which is set to air for five weeks in early 2025, she will star with her family in a 30-minute “comedic docuseries” tentatively titled “Denise Richards and the Wild Things,” next year, according to E! News. The upcoming reality show will feature Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, 51, and daughters Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 12.

In a press release, Richards revealed that she met the show’s executive producer, Alex Baskin, when she was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I loved doing that show,” she said of RHOBH. “This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability. And we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

Richards and her two eldest daughters previously starred in an E! reality show, “It’s Complicated.” At the time, she was freshly divorced from her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Denise Richards Has Not Ruled Out RHOBH Return

Richards was a cast member on RHOBH for seasons 9 and 10. She quit the show in 2020 amid rumors that she had an affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. Glanille alleged the fling took place while Richards was newly married to Phypers. Richards has vehemently denied hooking up with Glanville.

Richards admitted her second season on RHOBH was very challenging.” “You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have,” she said on the talk show “The Real,” per People magazine.

In 2023, Richards returned to RHOBH for a cameo at Kyle Richards’ dinner party. In the episode “Ring Around the Rumor,” Denise Richards picked a fight with Erika Jayne. She also appeared to be wearing her pink fur jacket upside down and argued with Dorit Kemsley when she pointed it out.

Even though her RHOBH return was a bit messy, Richards said she’d consider going back to the Bravo reality show if asked. “I always say, ‘Never say never,’” she told People magazine in March 2024. “We’ll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Hopes Original ‘Real Housewives’ Star Will Never Leave the Show