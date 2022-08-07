RHOBH Alum on Kathy Hilton: ‘She’s a Very Manufactured Good Time’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave starred in the series for its eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons. She also made brief appearances during seasons 11 and 12. The former Bravo star remained close to her castmate, Kyle Richards after she exited the show.

While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod” with her guest host, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King, Arroyave shared her thoughts about Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton. As fans are aware, Hilton became a regular cast member during the show’s eleventh season.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Thoughts About Kathy Hilton on Her Podcast

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave and King discussed “RHOBH” season 12, episode 12. The former Bravo stars mentioned that Erika Jayne apologized to Hilton for not attending her events. The “Pretty Mess” singer noted she did notify Hilton that she would not be in attendance.

“Kathy said ‘luckily’ — she’s very by the book, like ‘thankfully you RSVPed that you weren’t coming or else it would have been disrespectful,’” said Arroyave.

King then shared that she believes “Kathy just wants to have a good time.”

“I think that everything’s a party. Everything’s an occasion, she just wants to have a good time,” said the former “RHOC” star.

Arroyave shared that she disagreed with King’s assessment.

“I think Kathy just wants to give an impression of being a good time… It’s one of those things like it’s fine. Like she can be a good time,” said the “RHOBH” alum. “She can be a prankster. She can be all of these things but she’s definitely not a laid-back good time that she’s pretending. No! She’s not a hunky dory type. She’s a very manufactured good time.”

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Her Issues With Kyle Richards in July 2022

While speaking to Extra TV in July 2022, Hilton shared that she had a conversation in Aspen that caused issues with Richards during “RHOBH” season 12. She did not specify her comments but shared that she hurt her sister.

“At the end of the day, it was how I was feeling, but I should have just kept it to myself. I think that things always – I’m pretty much even-keeled and I had been on a tour for ‘Paris in Love’ so I was back in the east coast doing press every day and every night and I flew with no sleep to Aspen and you know, overtired, no excuse but I mean I was over tired and high altitude and a glass of wine and my feelings being maybe overly sensitive or whatever, maybe I forgot my mental lab that night, it was something off camera that I was sharing because I was kind of venting and you know, I’m sorry and I’m sorry for upsetting anyone,” said Hilton.

She went on to say that Richards has accepted her apology.

“We’re sisters and it’s not like – you know, we’ve gone through things together and what can I say, I love her dearly,” stated the 63-year-old.

