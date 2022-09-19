RHOBH Alum Criticizes Paris Hilton for Tweet Referencing Kyle Richards

During “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 17, Kathy Hilton attempted to get her castmates to drink tequila from Eva Longoria’s brand, Casa Del Sol. She explained that she, her daughter, Nicky Hilton, and her son-in-law, James Rothschild, were investors in the company. Her co-stars, including her sister Kyle Richards, declined to taste the tequila.

Several fans took to Twitter to share that they did not appreciate how the RHOBH cast reacted to Kathy Hilton in the season 12, episode 17 scene. For instance, one social media user wrote, “She was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila… and then Kyle [Richards] just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch.” The RHOBH star’s daughter, Paris Hilton, retweeted the message, writing, “So unkind 🥺.” The 41-year-old also gave a like to numerous tweets regarding the situation, such as a post that read, “@ParisHilton has her own 20+ year career that includes shows, movies, music and being a public persona. @KathyHilton also has more connections with well known people than Kyle could ever dream. Kyle fought for relevancy through a show. Kathy & Paris already had it.”

In addition, the “Stars Are Blind” singer liked a Twitter post about how Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky reacted to his sister-in-law during the Aspen trip.

“Mauricio is so rude to @KathyHilton Why does he act like he hate her so much? #rhobh,” read the tweet.

During a September 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge spoke about the situation.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Opinion on Paris Hilton’s Tweet

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave suggested that she disapproved of Paris Hilton’s tweet referencing Richards.

“Paris is, you know, taking things without knowing the full context, putting pressure on her aunt on behalf of her mom. And you know, I personally think those who live in glass houses maybe shouldn’t throw stones, like in the world of Twitter,” asserted Arroyave. “That being said, I think when it to what happened with Kyle and the tequila and [Lisa] Rinna and all of those things, I think there is an unwritten rule that like yes of course, all Housewives and friends of are going to plug their brands. Regardless of them talking about it or not, [Kathy Hilton] talked about it multiple times.”

She went on to say that Kathy Hilton did not participate in events with her co-stars before promoting the tequila.

“Kathy’s come to Aspen, she now doesn’t show up to snowmobile or ski and she’s sleeping and then comes up, then she wants her two seconds of shtick and then to plug her tequila. And they are all stoned and laughing about it,” said the former RHOBH star.

Kathy Hilton Revealed if She Would Like To Be a Full-Time RHOBH Cast Member

During a July 2022 interview with E! Insider, Kathy Hilton revealed that she would not be interested in becoming a full-time RHOBH cast member. She explained that her husband, Rick Hilton, does not want to be heavily featured in the Bravo series.

“Usually I never say never but absolutely not. No, because that way you have to involve your family and my family would have no interest. And my husband would have no interest. He’s a businessman, so it’s never going to happen and involve your kids, your husband, everything,” stated the “Paris in Love” star.

New episodes of RHOBH premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

