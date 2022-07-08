RHOBH Alum on Denise Richards: ‘Anyone That Knows Denise Knows That She’s Full of It’

Actress Denise Richards exited “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” following its tenth season, which premiered in 2020. In “RHOBH” season 12, episode 8, Garcelle Beauvais expressed disappointment after Richards did not show up to her birthday party. While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, “RHOBH” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about Richards’ absence.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Denise Richards

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she did not believe Richards intended to come to Beauvais’ party. She also shared that she believed Lisa Rinna was aware that the “Wild Things” actress would not be in attendance at the event.

“Everybody was kind of coming at Rinna like why wouldn’t you show up to make up with Denise? And it’s because anyone that knows Denise knows that she’s full of it. She’s not showing up,” said the former Bravo personality.

Judge then asked if Arroyave believed Richards had informed the show’s production team that she would be a guest at Beauvais’ party. The “RHOBH” alum responded by likening the situation to Richards’ decision to not attend Dorit Kemsley’s party “for her non-alcoholic champagne” in season 10.

“It’s like the party that Dorit had for her non-alcoholic champagne. I think it’s similar to that. I mean they even got her a hotel – because she said it was too long of a drive from Malibu to Dorit’s, they put her up in a hotel. They did all these things for her, she showed up to the hotel,” said Arroyave.

The 41-year-old then mentioned Beauvais’ May 2022 Instagram post that showed her posing with Richards and Sutton Stracke. Arroyave also referenced that the “I Do, But I Don’t Actress” joined the website OnlyFans in June 2022.

“The part that bugs me even more is the picture like a month later that we’ve now just recently seen … trying to pretend that Denise is ever showing up. Denise is never showing up, other than OnlyFans you can find her there,” stated Arroyave.

Denise Richards Discussed Brandi Glanville in March 2022

As fans are aware, Brandi Glanville claimed that she had a sexual encounter with Richards in “RHOBH” season 10. Arroyave confronted Richards about the rumor, which she denied. During a March 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” the actress maintained that she was never romantically involved with Glanville.

“Even if I do do that, whose business is that? Who gives a s***,” said Richards.

The mother of two went on to say that she believes her castmates decided to pick on her while filming “RHOBH” season 12.

“That’s the thing the first season, I was so open and a lot of people had said I was different the second season when you are from — out the gate, every single dinner, the target and I kept telling the women, you guys you’ve got to ease up because it’s not going to look good for you girls – this doesn’t – why do you have to be so mean and they were very aggressive the whole season, it’s like they pick one person each season and they go after and that season, it was obviously me,” said the 51-year-old.

She also shared that she warned Beauvais about being on the Bravo series before she joined the cast for its eleventh season.

“That’s the thing that I told Garcelle when she came on the first season, I told her, this is very different from anything you’ve ever done before,” said Richards.

New episodes of “RHOBH” premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

