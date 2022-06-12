RHOBH Alum on Diana Jenkins: ‘That’s Where You Take It Too Far’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Sanela Diana Jenkins joined the show’s cast of during its twelfth season. In season 12, the entrepreneur brought her team along during her trips to La Quinta, California and Punta De Mita, Mexico to ensure her hotel rooms were up to her liking.

During a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about Jenkins’ behavior in season 12, episode 5. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave noted that Jenkins “generously offered up her plane” for the “RHOBH” cast to travel in for their trip to Punta De Mita.

“Here’s where we can say like when I’m watching Diana, I’m like you know what, awesome that’s you have the jet, that’s so cool,” said the former “RHOBH” star.

Arroyave then shared her opinion about Jenkins bringing along her team on her vacations.

“When you see her assistant, her Cher look-alike assistant come in and setting up her room in advance, that’s where I’m like that’s where you take it too far. That’s where you lose us,” stated the 40-year-old.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host’s assessment.

“I know. That’s her, that’s her true self. It’s not just for TV. It’s a little much and that’s what I said after first meeting her on the show, I feel like people are not going to relate with her. And that’s okay. We don’t need to relate to every Housewife. Everyone’s different, that’s what makes the show good,” said the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Diana Jenkins in a June 2022 Interview

During a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, “RHOBH” star Crystal Kung Minkoff discussed Jenkins joining the show’s cast.

“I don’t think I was well-received this year, as much as she was in her first year with the group. She walked in and everyone kind of loved her — not everybody — many were welcoming and loved her,” said the mother of two.

She also noted that she has been friendly with Jenkins “for maybe five or six years.”

“I knew she would be kind of polarizing but she and I got really close over the season. She’s a really good person and I hope we get to see that side of her. She can be tough though. She really doesn’t hold back,” stated the reality television personality.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Her Friendship With Sutton Stracke

During the Entertainment Tonight Canada interview, Minkoff also shared an update on her friendship with Sutton Stracke, who she had issues with throughout the show’s eleventh season. She shared that she and her co-star “spent a lot of time together.”

“We probably text a few times a week, we get together at least once every two weeks. We’re together quite often and I’m really happy. I feel like we went through a lot. We were against each other, we were on the same side against other people at some point and as painful as that is it actually helps you grow as friends because it’s not surface anymore,” said Minkoff.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

