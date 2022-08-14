RHOBH Alum Talks Firing: ‘I Was Not Allowed To Say That I Was Fired’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave starred in the series during the eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons. She also made brief appearances in seasons 10 and 11. On September 22, 2020, the former Bravo star took to Instagram to announce that she had been fired from “RHOBH.”

“I don’t want to bore you but I figured that I could give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘oh we both came to the decision that it would be best’ – nah, I’m not going to do that. That’s not who I am. Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost,” said Arroyave in the video.

During an August 2022 appearance on former Bravo producer Carlos King’s podcast “Reality with The King,” Arroyave revealed she was instructed to not admit she had been let go from “RHOBH.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Being Let Go

While recording the “Reality with The King” episode, Arroyave shared that she felt letting her fans know that she was fired from “RHOBH” was beneficial for her mental health.

“I think the best thing I did for my mental health which was spiraling kind of getting the hate was when I openly said that I was fired. I wasn’t supposed to do that. I was not allowed to say that I was fired and I did,” said the former Bravo star. “And that took a lot of like – cause I didn’t want to do things like spend more time with my family and make up something like all the other Housewives. ‘I’ve decided to step away to focus on my business.’”

She also asserted that most former Bravo personalities have refrained from being transparent about leaving their respective shows.

“You’re not supposed to — I mean, I don’t want to get in trouble now, but ideally, you’ll have noticed that all of the Housewives prior to my making that type of announcement all did a very vague announcement, ‘it was both of our decisions to mutually move on,'” noted the “RHOBH” alum.

She then asserted that she could not give an untruthful statement regarding her “RHOBH” exit.

“I just couldn’t – I was just getting so much on social media – my publicist was like ‘you can’t do it, you have to say’ – and I was like ‘no I have to say I got fired’ and then thankfully Andy [Cohen] went on [his radio show] ‘Radio Andy’ or whatever it was and said ‘it was actually very refreshing that a Housewife actually took ownership over the fact that she did get fired,’” said Arroyave.

The mother of four also clarified that she was not personally told to not share details about her firing.

“Nobody had a conversations with me but they had conversations with my representatives but I can’t really say who,” said the “RHOBH” alum.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Whether She Would Come Back to ‘RHOBH’

During a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-host “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave revealed whether she would return to the “RHOBH” cast.

“The answer is not in its current state. I feel like there are other opportunities that I would rather do like I just see the brutal – like I just see the mistakes, the brutal attacks and I don’t miss that. But of course, there are parts that – there’s perks. So it is what it is,” stated the All In founder.

