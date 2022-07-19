RHOBH Alum Talks Sutton Stracke: ‘Sutton Was an A****** For Saying Soulless’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 8 and season 12, episode 9, Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke had a heated discussion. Stracke questioned why Jenkins was in attendance at Garcelle Beauvais’ party as she was experiencing health issues as a result of a miscarriage. Jenkins responded by saying her co-star was “frail and old” and “fake.” Stracke asserted that the 49-year-old was “soulless” and “a m********.” The Georgia native also shared that she had two miscarriages. Kyle Richards chimed in she was unaware of her pregnancy losses and questioned why she was sharing the information.

“You lost two babies? I’ve never heard this before, I’ve never heard this before… I love you but honestly, this feels like b******,” stated the “Halloween” actress.

While recording a July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge spoke about the scene.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Their Thoughts About The Scene

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge noted that “Diana bugs the s*** out of [her].” She then criticized what Stracke said during her conversation with her co-star.

“Sutton was an a****** for saying what she said,” said Judge.

Arroyave agreed with her podcast co-host and stated that “Sutton was an a***** for saying soulless.” She also shared that she disapproved of Richards’ comments. As fans are aware, Arroyave has remained friends with Richards after she left “RHOBH” following its tenth season.

“[Stracke] is trying to level with Diana and Kyle comes over. Kyle is getting a lot of heat about discrediting Sutton’s miscarriages which is obviously not okay, you can never do that to anyone about anything,” said the mother of four.

She also shared that she believed Richards’ reaction to Stracke had to with her dismissive comments about Dorit Kemsley’s October 2021 home invasion.

“I kind of asked her about it and what I am gathering is she was still feeling salty with Sutton about how Sutton responded to Dorit’s break-in, home invasion so all of the sudden when she sees this happening with Diana and kind of coming for Diana because ‘I thought Diana was on bed rest’ and all of this, all of the sudden Kyle has a very large reaction to Sutton which was not good,” said Arroyave.

She went on to say that Richards apologized to Stracke the day after Beauvais’ party.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Her Remarks to Sutton Stracke

According to BravoTV.com, Richards shared her thoughts about her remarks to Stracke in a July 2022 Instagram Story.

“When Diana [Jenkins] was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn’t letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through. I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly [and] I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether,” shared Richards.

She also shared that she “woke up the next morning” and came to the realization that Stracke was attempting to relate to Jenkins when she brought up her miscarriages.

“I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way. I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot. Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on,” wrote Richards.

