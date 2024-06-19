RHOBH Alum Doesn’t Think She’ll Return to the Show Because of Former Co-Stars’ Behavior

Teddi Mellencamp shared she does not have any plans to return to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Mellencamp discussed not wanting to return to the Bravo series on the June 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. Mellencamp starred on RHOBH for three seasons until 2020.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Mellencamp stated that the RHOBH cast did not understand her self-deprecating humor.

“I don’t think I would ever come back to ‘Beverly Hills.’ Because I – there’s no self-deprecation in ‘Beverly Hills.’ And that’s a huge part of who I am. It’s making fun of myself,” said the 42-year-old.

In addition, she described the show as “stuffy.” The RHOBH alum also stated that her former castmates warned her to refrain from making self-deprecating comments, like labeling herself as a “hot mess,” while the cameras were rolling.

“’Teddi don’t say that they’re going to use that.’ Like, it doesn’t make it fun,” stated the RHOBH alum.

She also shared that she enjoyed filming an episode for the upcoming 18th season of RHOC, alongside Judge.

“I filmed with Tamra once this season and I said to her afterwards — and I filmed over three seasons of ‘Beverly Hills’ — I said to Tamra, ‘The most fun I had filming this show, was doing that episode of Orange County,’” said Mellencamp.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared She Would Not Return to RHOBH in an April 2024 Interview

Mellencamp is not the only former RHOBH star who has stated that they have no desire to return to the series. Mellencamp’s former RHOBH castmate, Lisa Vanderpump, shared she would never come back to RHOBH in an April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood.

“It would never happen. Not in a million years,” said Vanderpump. “I left that with a cloud of dust behind me. Never.”

During a May 2024 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Vanderpump also said she would not reconcile with her former RHOBH castmates unless they offered her an apology.

“Well, I think if there’s a true apology,” said the former RHOBH star. “And actually somebody says, ‘You know what. I really regret it. And I’m really sorry that I said that. I know I tried to humiliate you. Or whatever.’ Then yes. There will always be room. But you’ll never get that from them.”

Lisa Vanderpump Stated That She Knew 1 of Her Castmates Was Being Cheated on

In the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode, Vanderpump stated she knew that one of her Bravo castmates was being cheated on.

“There was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario, yeah, in one of the shows,” said Vanderpump.

Vanderpump also shared that she dislikes when couples are not forthcoming about their relationship issues.

“Suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘Oh, love bean.’ Or ‘My king.’ Life’s not like that. You’ve got two imperfect people living together,” said Vanderpump.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality stated that she was not speaking about Kyle Richards or Dorit Kemsley. As fans are aware, Richards and Kemsley have been public about their separations with their respective husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley.

In a May 2024 Amazon Live, Richards shared she did not appreciate Vanderpump’s “Call Her Daddy” comments. She stated that she believed Vanderpump was speaking about her relationship with her estranged husband because Umansky used to call her “love bean” as a term of endearment.

“Trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie. And she knows that,” said Richards. “She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”

Richards then suggested that she could release information about Vanderpump’s marriage to her husband, Ken Todd.

“If she wants to talk like that then I would be happy to get into with her side of the street. But I don’t think she wants that,” said the RHOBH star.