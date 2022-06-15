‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Stars’ Net Worth: Ranking the Beverly Hills Cast

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are back for season 12. All of the season 11 cast members have returned, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne. Diana Jenkins is joining the Bravo reality TV show for her first season.

Have you been wondering how rich the housewives actually are? Here are the “RHOBH” cast members ranked from largest net worth to smallest, according to Celebrity Net Worth, along with what you need to know about how they’ve made their money:

1. Diana Jenkins’ Net Worth: $300 Million

Diana Jenkins, the newest “RHOBH” cast member, sits atop the rankings with an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to the experts at Celebrity Net Worth. According to Bravo, Jenkins, whose full name is Sanela Diana Jenkins, was born in Sarajevo in what was then Communist-controlled Yugoslavia in 1973. The country is now known as Bosnia and Herzegovina. She fled from Yugoslavia as a refugee while studying at the University of Sarajevo, according to her foundation’s website.

“Sanela Diana Jenkins has turned a life of hardship into triumph, transforming a war-torn adolescence into a successful career as an entrepreneur, business woman, philanthropist, and human rights activist,” the Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia and Herzegovina says on its website. Jenkins founded the Melissa Odabash swimwear company and the health drink company Neuro Drinks, according to her website.

“The Bosnia I grew up in was part of Yugoslavia, a collection of states that also included Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro and Macedonia. Despite centuries of historic tension between various ethnic and religious groups, Jews and Muslims and Christians lived and worked together across Bosnia’s rolling hills and picturesque river valleys. My parents were middle class people who provided me and my younger brother, Irnis, with a comfortable life,” she says on her website. “In 1992, that comfortable life was swept away. My life—and the destiny of Bosnia—irrevocably changed course when Serbian bombs began falling and hillside snipers made targets of schoolchildren. Serbia started the brutal aggression on Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992. Over the next four years, nearly 45% of Bosnia’s 4.5 million residents were made refugees as Serbian forces besieged cities and obliterated entire neighborhoods. More than 200,000 people were murdered—including thousands of children.” Her brother was among those killed.

Along with her business ventures, Jenkins’ net worth grew after her divorce from her husband, Scottish business tycoon Roger Jenkins, in 2012. According to The Scotsman, Roger Jenkins gave $150 million to his ex-wife in their divorce settlement and called the split the “happiest divorce ever.” Diana and Roger Jenkins have two children. They divided their real estate, including a $25 million home in California where she continued to live with their kids, The Scotsman reported.

Jenkins, who is now engaged to actor, dancer and musician Asher Monroe, sold that home for $87 million in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.

2. Kyle Richards’ Net Worth: $100 Million

Kyle Richards has a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Richards, a child actor turned entrepreuner, is married to Mauricio Umansky, who has made millions in real estate as the CEO of billion-dollar brokerage The Agency, according to Forbes. The business news website said that Umansky, who has been married to Richards since 1996, was once one of the highest-producing realtors in the U.S. before founding his own company. The couple has three children and Richards has a fourth daughter from her first marriage.

Richards has also had her own business ventures, including appearing on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) to sell her clothing line and as the owner of now-closed boutiques. She published a book, “Life Is Not a Reality Show,” in 2011. According to reports from The Sun and Womens Health Mag, Richards’ salary from Bravo for “RHOBH” ranges from $270,000 to $500,000 per season.

Richards and her husband own several homes and have recent made profits from selling a couple of them. According to The Dirt, the couple listed their Aspen, Colorado, home for $9.75 million. In January 2022, they sold their home in Bel-Air for $6.1 million, according to TMZ. They bought it for $3 million in 2011, according to public records. According to Trulia, Richards and Umansky own a home in Encino, California, that is valued at $8.2 million. They bought that home in 2017.

3. Dorit Kemsley’s Net Worth: $50 Million

Dorit Kemsley has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kemsley’s net worth comes from her career as a fashion designer and from her property developer husband, Paul Kemsley, according to the website. The couple has been married since 2015. They have two children together.

Kemsley has developed swimwear and bridal fashion lines, including through her current company, Beverly Beach by Dorit. Her company’s website says, “Beverly Beach by Dorit is a culmination of Dorit Kemsley’s design history and her love of fashion and living fabulously. Dorit spent 10 years of her career specializing in luxury Italian swimwear and operated her own company until she took a brief hiatus to start her family. Inspired by her desire to be able to run around after her children and still feel sexy and comfortable on the beach, Dorit has created a range that gives women the opportunity to live their chicest, most glamorous, most fashionable existence. All swimwear is proudly made and manufactured in Los Angeles, California.”

Paul Kemsley made his fortune through real estate, but took a chunk out of their net worth through a gambling habit, according to Radar Online. In 2022, he settled a $2.27 million debt with the Las Vegas casino Bellagio, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The Sun reported in 2021 that the Kemsleys owed $1.3 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS dating back to 2015..

The 12th season of “RHOBH” has focused on a robbery at Kemsley’s $12 million Beverly Hills mansion that occcured in October 2021. According to the Los Angeles Times, robbers stole $1 million worth fo jewelry and handbags from the Encino home while Kemsley and her two sons were home. Her husband was in the United Kingdom, according to the Times. The robbery remains under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

3. Sutton Stracke’s Net Worth: $50 Million

Sutton Stracke also has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of Strucke’s wealth comes from her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, the managing director of PIMCO, an investment firm, according to Celebrity Net Worth. They divorced in 2016.

When the couple split, Stracke kept their Bel Air home as part of the divorce settlement, accoridng to public records. Bravo Bone Collector, citing court records, revealed in 2021 that Stracke also received half of her ex-husband’s stake in PIMCO, more than $1.2 million in cash, two cars, artwork, pieces of several other investments, including shares of minor league baseball teams in Idaho and Georgia and received spousal support of $300,000 per month.

Stracke sold her home in Bel Air for $7.7 million in June 2020, according to Zillow. The house was purchased by her and her then-husband in 2012 for $7 million, according to public records. Also in 2020, Stracke bought a home in Bel Air for $5.35 million, according to Bravo. She also owns homes in Georgia, where she was born, and in New York City, according to Bravo. During season 11 of the reality show, it was revealed that Stracke was renting one of Kyle Richards’ homes for $20,000 per month while her new mansion was renovated.

5. Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Net Worth: $30 Million

Crystal Minkoff has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Minkoff is an entreupreuner and is married to Hollywood director and producer Rob Minkoff. According to his IMDB, he is best known for directing Disney’s “The Lion King,” along with “Stuart Little 2,” and “The Haunted Mansion.” They have been married since 2007 and they have two children. They own a Bel Air mansion purchased in 2010 for $2.3 million, tore it down and rebuilt a new home that is now valued at $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and public records.

Crystal Minkoff is the founder of Real Coco, a water and beverage company, according to her Instagram. She founded the company with Brian Bardos and Jeffrey Kung and it is described on its Instagram as making,”premium organic coconut beverages made from #FarmToBottle.” According to the University of Michigan’s Food & AG alum networking website, Jeffrey Kung, Crystal’s brother, started the company with her and Bardos, his childhood friend in 2012.

Kung said about the company in the Michigan blog, “Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and transparency proved to be values shared by us as a company as well as our loyal customers. To date we have sold over 50 million bottles of coconut water, coconut milk, and non-dairy coffee creamers. In 2020, Real Coco is on pace to do over $15M in sales with over 100% YoY growth. We’re actively raising capital to keep the momentum going coconut water.”

6. Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth: $10 Million

Lisa Rinna has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth comes from her career as an actor and entertainer, which includes roles on “Days of Our Lives” and “Melrose Place.” Her husband, Harry Hamlin, is also an actor. They have two children together. The couple co-owned a boutique, BElla Gray, which closed in 2015, according to Racked.

Rinna and her family live in a $5.9 million Beverly Hills home, according to Hello Magazine and public records obtained by Heavy. Rinna and Hamlin bought the home in 1987 for $1.12 million. It was most recently valued at $5.9 million by Zillow.

According to The Sun, Rinna is paid $500,000 per season to appear on “RHOBH.” She has also designed her own clothing line, the Lisa Rinna Collection, which has been sold on QVC, and a cosmetics line, Rinna Beauty, according to her website, and she has authored three books, including “The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book,” “Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever” and “Starlit: A Novel.”

7. Garcelle Beauvais’ Net Worth: $8 Million

Garcelle Beauvais has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Like Rinna, Beauvais made most of her wealth through her career as an actor, entertainer and model. She was born in Haiti and starred in “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “NYPD Blue” and “Coming to America.” She joined the “RHOBH” cast in 2019 and is also a co-host on Fox’s “The Real.”

Beauvais has been married twice, to Daniel Saunders, a music produer, and talent agent Mike Nilon, and she has three children, two with Nilon, twin sons, and a son with Saunders, according to her social media pages and Bravo biography. She and Nilon divorced in 2011 after she accused him of cheating on her, according to Bravo. Beauvais and her children live in a San Fernando Valley home worth $1.2 million, according to public records. She is also building a beach house in Ventura County, according to Bravo.

Along with her career on the screen in Hollywood, Beauvais has also started her own businesses and wrote four books, including a memoir published in April 2022, and three books for kids. According to US Weekly, Beauvais partnered with the accessories company Roni Blanshay to create a jewelry line in 2021. And Beauvais launched a production company, Garcelle Beauvais Productions, which struck a first-look development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment in 2022, according to Deadline.

8. Erika Jayne’s Net Worth: $5 Million

Erika Jayne, also known as Erika Girardi, has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The singer turned reality star made her money through her music career and her marriage to lawyer Tom Girardi, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Girardi, who represented several powerful clients and businesses through his LA-based firm Girardi & Keese, married in 2000 and have been separated since 2020. The couple’s money and legal troubles have been well documented on the Bravo reality TV show in recent years.

According to the Los Angeles Times, citing court records, Tom Girardi’s net worth has dropped dramatically in his retirement after his successful legal career. He said in court testimony, according to the Times, “At one point, I had about 80 million or 50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money.” He once had a net worth as high as $264 million, with his assets including twp planes, $9 million in jewelry, $3 million in antiques and a home in Pasadena worth $15.5 million, the Times reported.

Jayne founded a business, EJ Global LLC, which has also landed the estranged couple in legal jeopardy, with accusations that, according to Page Six, $25 million was funneled from Tom Girardi’s law firm to her company. Her company was also sued for $55 million in 2022, according to Screenrant. In late 2021, Jayne revealed she would be starting a hair extension line called Pretty Messy Hair.

Jayne moved from their Beverly Hills mansion, which was foreclosed on in March 2022 into a $1.5 million 3-bedroom home in Los Angeles that she is renting for $7,500 a month, according to the New York Post. She is currently going through a bankruptcy case and was dropped by her lawyers, who wrote in court documents, according to the Post, “The relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable.”