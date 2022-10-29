RHOBH Alum Criticizes Melissa Gorga’s Comments About Interaction With Jennifer Aydin

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about Melissa Gorga’s ongoing issues with her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmate Jennifer Aydin.

As fans are aware, Aydin and Melissa had a heated interaction during the 2022 BravoCon, which took place in New York during the weekend of October 14. According to Page Six, Aydin was filmed “throwing a drink” toward Joe Gorga and his wife at the Gansevoort Hotel. The mother of three spoke about the incident on an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display.”

The “I Just Wanna” singer stated that she was made aware Aydin had spoken negatively about her throughout the weekend of BravoCon. According to Melissa, the mother of five stated that she was “hanging on by a thread” on RHONJ. She went on to say she saw Aydin walking by in a hotel lobby.

“She goes to walk by me and gives me this snarky stare in my eyes as she’s walking past me and I’m like — I just look at her, and I go in my tone, in Melissa Gorga tone, no yelling or screaming, ‘Keep moving, wannabe. Come on, loser, just keep walking. There’s the elevator,’” said Melissa.

The RHONJ star alleged that Aydin began yelling at her in response. Melissa also stated that her assistant approached the RHONJ star and told her she was “acting like trash,” which escalated the situation.

“She freaked out that he said that, okay? [My husband] Joe is now seeing her freak out, and Joe — and I have to say, I don’t think we give Joe enough credit, and he’s 100 percent wrong sometimes — but he literally said, ‘I don’t even know how this dirty b**** is on the show,’” said Melissa.

She then asserted Aydin attempted to “throw a drink” at her assistant, in response to her husband’s comment.

During an October 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and Arroyave spoke about the situation.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Melissa Gorga’s Comments

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave suggested she disapproved of Melissa’s comments regarding her interaction with Aydin.

“I’m not really sure why Melissa thought this was a good thing to share – this does not help you out Melissa, this actually makes you and Joe kind of look worse, like no, I could have done without this portion and just assumed that it was Jennifer Aydin that was the a*****,” said the RHOBH alum.

Judge chimed in that she also did not think it was wise for Melissa to mention her husband’s remark toward Aydin.

“This did not help them out at all. Especially the part where Joe called her a dirty b****. I think I would have kept that quiet,” said the RHOC star.

Andy Cohen Teased Information About RHONJ Season 13

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2022, Bravo producer Andy Cohen gave his opinion on Aydin and Melissa’s BravoCon interaction.

“I think it’s gross. Period dot,” asserted the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Cohen also teased information about RHONJ season 13. He referenced that the Gorgas are at odds with Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice.

“We’ve got some new blood — it feels like the Jersey we love. And obviously there’s some major shifts in the Teresa-Melissa-Joe Gorga relationship, but we’ve got some new women in the mix who really energize the show, but they feel perfectly Jersey and they fit in the group really well,” stated Cohen.

