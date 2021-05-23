RHOBH Cast Divided: Cast Members Take Sides

It looks like all is not well with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast. The current cast includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton (as a ‘friend of’).

The season premiered May 19, but it looks like things have taken a turn for the worse since the show wrapped. Richards, Rinna, Jayne, Kemsley, and past cast member Teddi Mellencamp are on one corner, with Beauvais and Stracke in the other.

Richards, Rinna, Jayne, Kemsley, and Mellencamp all re-posted the same photo, as seen above, of the five ladies holding hands. They all used similar captions to describe the photo, including “Friendship,” “Fox Force Five After Dark,” and “Through thick & thin.” Jayne captioned hers, “Bonded forever. Foxes. Don’t bet against us….”

On the other hand, Stracke and Beauvais haven’t been shy that the two are best friends. Stracke posted a photo watching the premiere with Beauvais and a few friends with the caption, “It truly takes a village!!! So grateful and thankful for these people #rhobh.” Rinna commented, “Oh gee wonder why I wasn’t invited.”

It’s unclear which side Kung and Hilton have taken, but Kung was active in commenting love and support for the Fox Force Five. Hilton, as Kung’s close friend and Kyle Richards’ sister, would also be likely on that side as well.

As for why the cast has become so strictly divided, there may be a few reasons:

Rinna & Beauvais May Be One Reason for the Friend Group Split

During the season premiere, Beauvais confronted Rinna. Once upon a time, Rinna, Beauvais, and former cast member Denise Richards used to be the three best friends.

But as RHOBH fans know, that all fell apart last season. Former cast member Brandi Glandville claimed that she had an affair with the married Richards. Even though Richards consistently denied the affair, Rinna ended up believing Glanville after sharing alleged text messages between Richards and Glanville.

Throughout the whole ordeal, Beauvais stayed loyal to Richards. The situation caused a divide in Rinna and Beauvais’ friendship, it appears that it has now caused a divide in the cast.

“I was harder on Denise than I needed to be,” Rinna told Beauvais. “I’d much rather [have] been like you and gone, ‘I don’t care, I’m standing by my friend.’ Like, that’s f***** up. Absolutely, 100 percent.” Beauvais then notes in her confessional that she thinks Rinna’s apology is less than sincere. “I think Rinna is trying to own it really quickly so that I don’t come for her,” she says.

The two agreed to try and move on, but Rinna and Beauvais took that to mean two different things. After the meeting, Rinna tells her friends that she and the actress are totally past it, and Beauvais tells Stracke that it was progress, but they are definitely not totally past it.

Stracke & Jayne Will Also Have Some Disagreements

Rinna and Beauvais aren’t the only two not getting along well this season. Jayne announced in November that she was separating from her now estranged husband and former attorney Thomas Girardi. “I did not see it ending this way,” Jayne says in the RHOBH season 11 trailer. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.” Shortly after the announcement, Girardi’s assets were frozen, and he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement.

All the drama will unfold this season, and some cast members ask Jayne more about it than others. Since filming began, rumors circulated that Stracke will interrogate Jayne the most. “Erika’s anger comes out” when Stracke makes accusations “without any proof,” a source told Us Weekly in April. The source added that Jayne, “gets super emotional,” after the women, “kept accusing her of certain things and she had to keep defending herself.”

Both Stracke and Beauvais don’t hold back in questioning Jayne. Beauvais asked her during the trailer, “With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?” Jayne hesitantly responds, “No, I did not.”

Stracke and Jayne also get into talks of the divorce and Girardi’s legal troubles. The trailer shows them getting into it at a cast dinner. “I am not a liar,” Jayne firmly tells Stracke. “You have a lot of f*cking nerve.” Stracke replies, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

Jayne’s voice gets harsher as she threatens Stracke, “Or what? Or what!” Stracke calmly responds, “Or nothing.” Jayne ends the conversation saying, “Right. Exactly. So shut the f*ck up.”

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Spill New Season Secrets