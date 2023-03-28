RHOBH Stars Show Off Glam as They Film Season 13

The stars from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” went glam for a filming event.

In photos shared to social media, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff showed off glamorous looks that they wore on the same day that they filmed a dinner party scene at Kyle Richards’ house in Encino, California.

Kyle Richards Wore a Form-Fitting Red Dress

The past few seasons of RHOBH have been dominated by scandals such as the “Puppygate scandal” and the explosive RHOBH cast trip to Aspen that spawned a family feud between Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton.

As the new season started filming, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais teased that fans would see “old school” RHOBH glam for season 13. “I think we’re gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can,” Beauvais told People in March 2023.

And the glamor part seems to be happening. In an Instagram photo shared on March 25, 2023, party host Kyle Richards posed on her staircase in a red Olivia Boutique dress embellished with crystals. The RHOBH OG paired the dress with long crystal earrings and heels, and she wore her hair pulled back and in waves.

“I’d rather be a lonely lion than a popular sheep,” she captioned the glamorous pic.

“I’m borrowing all of your dresses thank you in advance,” commented Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

Dorit Kemsley Wore a Fur-Trimmed Pantsuit

Dorit Kemsley posted to Instagram to show off her look: a fur-trimmed black blazer with matching pants. The Bravo star, who often boasts big labels, did not tag the designer of her outfit. She wore a black ribbon in her hair, which is darker this season, as well as glam makeup that included bright purple eye shadow.

“I’m sitting next to you as I type this – and it was as flawless in person,” commented fellow dinner guest Justin Anderson.

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Also Posted Their Glamorous Looks

Crystal Kung Minkoff posted photos of herself wearing an off-shoulder, embellished green dress. In one pic, she tagged her best friend, Nancy Powell, and wrote, “Bring your bestie to work day!!! Thanks for hosting @kylerichards18! 🌱💎 #RHOBH.” She also thanked everyone who “dolled” her up for the party.

Garcelle Beauvais shared posted a pic that showed her wearing a feather -trimmed jacket and a mesh skirt paired with oversized baubles. The “Black Girl Missing” star’s burgundy-colored hair was pulled back with barrettes as she showed off her look. “They can’t say I’m not ready 😛 #rhobh 💎,” she captioned the pic.

Sutton Stracke posted a post-dinner pic of her cropped jacket and black pencil skirt. The couture-loving fashionista tagged Gucci and The Row for her outfit. “When you get home to an empty house and take your own photo of your ‘lewk,’” she captioned the pic.

And Erika Jayne shared a photo as she posed in a hot pink mini dress. While she did not specify if she wore the outfit to Richards’ dinner party, the photo was posted the same day that all of her co-stars shared pics of their looks.

In addition to the main stars, rumored dinner party guest Camille Grammer also shared photos that gave a glimpse of a bright pink and green outfit she wore. Grammer and Denise Richards are both rumored to have filmed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” scenes at Richards’ house in March 2023.

